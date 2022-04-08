April 09, 2022
Sterling arsonist charged with sexually assaulting preteen girl

By Kathleen A. Schultz
Aurelio A. Mancera

STERLING – A Sterling arsonist accused of sexually abusing a preteen girl is free after posting $10,000 of his $100,000 bond, police said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Aurelio A. Mancera, 30, is charged with four counts of predatory sexual assault of a child younger than 13, punishable by 6 to 60 years in prison, and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 13, punishable by 3 to 7 years.

The investigation began in June, the release said.

Mancera was arrested Thursday and was freed today. He has a hearing May 9 in Whiteside County Court.

He was paroled on Sept. 22, 2019, on a 14-year sentence for residential arson, a 10-year sentence for aggravated arson and a 5-year sentence for aggravated battery, all levied in 2008 in Whiteside County.

He sentences are set to be discharged on Sept. 22, Illinois Department of Corrections records show.

No further details were available at press time.

