Former Sterling attorney Lancaster’s sex assault cases nearing an end

MORRISON – Court proceedings for a former Sterling attorney accused of sexually assaulting two clients more than 3 years ago appear to be close to a resolution.
Michael A. Lancaster, 65, of Rock Falls, is charged in one case with two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful restraint, and with one count of criminal sexual assault in the other.
A May 5 hearing at the Whiteside County Courthouse in Morrison was set today in both cases.
Plea negotiations are underway, attorneys on both sides said, with input from the women involved, and Lancaster is weighing his options.
At the hearing, it likely will be revealed whether he will plead, and to what, or if he will opt to proceed to trial.
Lancaster is accused of raping one client in February 2019, and the second 7 months later, on Sept. 30. He was charged in the September case first, on Oct. 10, 2019, and in the February case 9 days later.
In a malpractice suit filed against Lancaster on Aug 6, 2021, the woman involved it the September case said she hired Lancaster on June 1, 2019. On Sept. 30, he asked her to meet him at the office at 4:30 p.m. to discuss her case. Unbeknownst to her, the office closed at that time, and when she arrived, he locked the front door, took her into his office and raped her, the suit says.
The woman involved in the February case also was assaulted during a scheduled meeting in his office, investigators said.
Criminal sexual assault is punishable by 4 to 15 years in prison, unlawful restraint by 1 to 3 years.
Lancaster, who did not renew his license and after a four-decade career no longer practices law, remains free after posting $15,000 of his $150,000 bond in both cases.
Because he worked closely with local law enforcement and court officials, to avoid a conflict of interest, Rock Island Judge Clarence Darrow is presiding and Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora A. Villarreal is prosecuting. Sterling attorney James Mertes represents Lancaster.
A case management conference is set for May 20 in the civil suit, which also names his former law partner, John E. Miller, and their firm, Miller & Lancaster P.C., then at 15 E. Third St. It accuses the defendants of negligent retention, negligent supervision and malpractice. Darrow also presides over the that case.