DIXON — Dixon Township meetings will be 4 p.m. on the listed dates, said Doug Farster, Dixon Township clerk.

The fiscal year begins with the April 12 meeting at the Dixon Township building, 315 Highland Ave., Dixon. The annual town meeting will be at 6 p.m.

Other meeting dates in 2022 are: May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, and Dec. 14. In 2023, meetings will be Jan. 11, Feb. 8 and March 8.