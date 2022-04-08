5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley: Heart, soul and renewal

Heart, soul and renewal. That’s the theme this week in 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley.

It begins with Heart: what was it like to be in a concert stadium in the 1970s and 1980s for one of the hard rock bands of the era? Soul: What was it like to attend a religious revival during the winter weeks of 1905? Renewal: It’s time for a new generation to make that mad dash across the grass looking for plastic eggs packed with candy.

Billy Sunday, evangelist, from George Grantham Bain Collection (Library of Congress). (Library of )

1 Reviving history. The Founder’s Day celebration for Dixon will feature the story of Billy Sunday, a revivalist preacher who brought 150,000 to a Dixon revival in 1905. Local historian Tom Wadsworth will be the presenter for the program “Fire and Brimstone” at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Loveland Community Center.

2 Be still our beating Heart. “Kick it Out: A Tribute to Heart” is a stage production that brings to life the stage shows of the rock band Heart, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dixon Theatre. The production features Susan Salmon on guitar and vocal in the role of “Nancy Wilson” and Sandy Hall on lead vocals as “Ann Wilson.” Tickets start at $25.

Five- and 6-year-olds dash for goodies hidden inside 10,000 Easter eggs supplied by Sterling Park District. The park district will have its annual egg hunt at 1:30 p.m. March 31 in the field next to Building 3 at the Westwood Fitness and Sports Center, rain or shine. (Alex T)

3 Colorful eggs. Looking for an Easter egg hunt? There are four on the schedule for Saturday. The first starts early, 9:30 a.m. at Meadows soccer field in Dixon, and includes bicycle giveaway. Want to try your hand plucking them from the water? Try the Hop, Splash Fun at the Dixon Family YMCA pool at 1 p.m. There will be a hunt at 1:30 p.m. at Centennial Park in Rock Falls and another at the same time at Westwood Fitness and Sports Center in Sterling.

4 Tasty toasting. The Twin City Sunrise Rotary Craft Beer and Wine Tasting will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Brandywine Event Center in Dixon. Includes live music by Bobbi White. The Rotary group’s annual fundraiser returns after a two-year hiatus. Tickets are $30 at 815-716-3221.

5 Hitting the stage. The pop-rock group Half Catholic will perform with special guests Diet Lite, The Present Age, BAJA and Able Baker, 7 p.m. Friday at Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon. Entry is $5 per person.

Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know about it. Please submit information for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendars to news@saukvalley.com. Include a contact person and phone number.