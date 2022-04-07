Sterling man facing multiple meth charges in three Whiteside County cases

STERLING – A Sterling man out on bond in two possession of meth cases – one filed less than 2 weeks ago – today is facing new charges of dealing it.
Jamison M. Strohmayer, 32, was stopped around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday at First Avenue and West First Street in Rock Falls for using a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle, Sterling police said in news release.
He was arrested for driving on a revoked license, and after officers smelled marijuana, the vehicle was searched.
Under the driver seat was more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, and on the seat was more than 100 grams of marijuana and drug packaging paraphernalia, the release said
Strohmayer is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, which carries 6 to 30 years in prison, and unlawful possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of adult use cannabis in a vehicle, driving while revoked and improper use of registration, all misdemeanors.
He was taken to Whiteside County Jail and will be arraigned today on formal charges.
Less than 2 weeks ago, on March 25, Strohmayer was charged in Whiteside County Court with possession of less than 5 grams of meth and two counts of resisting an officer, both felonies, and unlawful possession of cannabis, driving while revoked, unlawful display of registration and unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, all misdemeanors.
He pleaded not guilty that day, and on March 29, he posted $2,000 of his $20,000 bond and was released.
He has a preliminary hearing April 13 in that case, in which he faces at least 2 to 5 years for the meth charge, and at least 1 to 3 years on each charge of resisting
He also was charged June 23 with possession of less than 5 grams of meth and driving while revoked. He was issued a $10,000 recognizance bond in that case, and has a pretrial hearing May 25.