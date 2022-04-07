Rock Falls, Sterling men indicted on federal meth conspiracy charges

ROCKFORD – Two local men are facing up to life in prison on federal meth-dealing charges.
Tony Clapp, 58, of Rock Falls, and Gregory Bollman, 48, of Sterling, were indicted Tuesday on conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, Clapp with two counts and Bollman with one, John R. Lausch Jr., United States attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, said in a news release.
Clapp already is on supervised release on federal distribution of cocaine charges.
Arraignments are pending.
Clapp is facing faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, Bollman a mandatory minimum of 10 years, under United States Sentencing Guidelines.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Ladd is prosecuting.
State Police, the ISP Blackhawk Area Task Force, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nebraska State Police assisted in the investigation, the release said.