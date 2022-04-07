Mendota man charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old in Lee County

DIXON – A Mendota man with a 2007 conviction for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old in La Salle County is in Lee County jail facing life in prison, charged with sexually assaulting a then-13-year-old girl in Amboy on Valentine’s Day.
Joshua D. Larsen, 35, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, usually punishable by 6 to 60 years in prison, of which 85% must be served.
Because of his previous conviction for the same charge, however, he will be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison if convicted, Lee County Court records show.
Larsen also is charged with criminal sexual assault, punishable by 4 to 15 years in prison, and with a felony sexual relations charge that carries 2 to 5 years.
He was arrested Feb. 8 and is in Lee County jail on $500,000 bond. He has a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
According to Lee County Court records, he assaulted the girl on Feb. 14.
According to the Illinois State Police Sex Offender Registry, Larsen was 19 when he assaulted the 5-year-old in La Salle County.
He was convicted of two counts of predatory sexual assault of a child, was sentenced to 7 years, and served 85%.