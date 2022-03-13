Calendar of community events for Dixon, Sterling and Rock Falls

Calendar of events from Discover Dixon, Sterling Main Street and Visit Rock Falls.

Discover Dixon

Partnership between Dixon Chamber of Commerce, Dixon Main Street, Dixon Tourism.

June 1 to Sept. 2. Summer Series. Dixon City Market, Wednesdays, Riverfront Yoga, Fridays, Music at the Square, Fridays.

June 11. Summer Block Party.

June 23. Golf Outing.

July 1. Brush and Bloom.

Aug. 13. Venetian Night.

Sept. 10. Blues, Brews and BBQ.

October (date to be determined). The Ultimate Tailgate.

Oct. 22. Scarecrow Festival

Oct. 29. Trunk and Treat.

Nov. 26. Shop Small Saturday.

Dec. 2. Christmas Walk.

For more information, call 815-284-3361 or visit discoverdixon.com.

Sterling Main Street

March 31. Sip into Spring

April 23. Earth Day Bash and Clean and Green.

May 1. Main Street Car Show.

June 9, 23, July 14, 28, Aug. 11, 25. Popup Markets at Dale Park.

Aug. 5. Hot Dog Day.

Sept. 17. Fiesta Parade.

Sept. 22. Sip into Fall.

Oct. 8. Hops on the Rock.

Dec. 2. Sights and Sounds Christmas Walk.

For more information call 815-626-8610 or visit sterlingmainstreet.org.

Rock Falls Tourism

June 2, July 7, Aug. 4. Jammin’ on the Rock.

June 10, July 8, Aug. 12. Food Truck Fridays.

June 18. Bellson Music Fest.

June 24-25. Summer Splash.

July 16. Ski Broncs on the Rock River.

Aug. 6-7. Rock Falls River Chase.

Sept. 3. Art in the Park.

Sept. 10. Taste of Fiesta.

Sept. 17. Fiesta Day Parade.

Oct. 1. Rock Falls Lumberjack Show and Beard Contest.

Oct. 8. Sauk Valley Apple Cider Run.

Nov. 17-18. Hometown Holidays.

October (To be determined). Haunted Haven.

Oct. 28. Uptown Trick or Treat.

December. Holiday Lights Display, Centennial Park.

For information call 815-622-1106 to go to www.visitrockfalls.com