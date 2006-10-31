February 23, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Corrections: October 31, 2006

By Shaw Local News Network

Our intent is to correct factual errors and misspelled names promptly and prominently. We have always had this policy but we suspect we miss errors because people hesitate to point them out.

In the interest of printing the correct information, please phone SVN at 625-3600, ext. 501 or 502 - the "Error Line."

Obituary Corrections

There are no obituary corrections for today.

Other Corrections

There will be a Masonic service for Arnold Fjelstad at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Law-Jones, Chadwick. His son, Randy Fjelstad, is of Valley, Wash.

The information was incorrect in Monday’s paper.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois