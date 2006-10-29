Corrections: Oct. 29, 2006

Our intent is to correct factual errors and misspelled names promptly and prominently. We have always had this policy but we suspect we miss errors because people hesitate to point them out.

In the interest of printing the correct information, please phone SVN at 625-3600 or 284-2222, Ext. 501 or 502 - the "Error Line."

Obituary Corrections

There are no obituary corrections for today.

Other Corrections

Amboy’s Halloween parade will be at 2 p.m. Sunday with trick-or-treating hours following until 6 p.m. The date was listed incorrectly in Saturday’s paper.