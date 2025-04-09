Barlow is April student of the month at Amboy High School

AMBOY — Carson Barlow, a senior, has been selected April student of the month at Amboy High School.

He is the son of Ann and Derrek Barlow and has three siblings: Brandon Barlow, Carley Hagemann, and Brittany Barlow.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: The class that I find most engaging is calculus. Dinger, who has been my teacher for the past three years of math, has taught me a lot of not just math, but also life advice. Growing up, I have always enjoyed math, and it has always been my favorite subject, especially these last three years. Dinger makes the class so fun with her sayings and jokes. On top of that, we get treats every week.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After graduating from Amboy High School, I will attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville that fall semester. When I attend there, I will be studying construction management.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite extracurricular activities are baseball and golf. Baseball is my favorite because I have loved it since I was a child and have always aspired to play at the collegiate level. Through baseball, I have met many diverse individuals and created countless memories with my friends and family. Golf also holds a special place in my heart because it has served as an escape from the world at times. For me, golfing is soothing, and I enjoy the mental challenge it provides; after all, golf is 90% mental and 10% physical. This unique challenge has been rewarding, and I have cherished my experiences over the last four years.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: A very memorable moment for me was when I made it to sectionals for golf this past year. It was very special to me because of how much time I put into golf. Another very special thing to me is my last year of baseball with all of my friends since it will be our last sport that we play all together.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for my future is to walk onto the University of Wisconsin-Platteville baseball team and have a good four years there playing. Also, to graduate from Platteville with a degree in construction management and find a good job, and eventually settle down.