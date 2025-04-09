5 Things to Do: Dixon Founder’s Day, Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery sale event this weekend in the Sauk Valley

Veronica Sarver of Dixon comes out of the woods near the end of her ride Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Lowell Park in Dixon. Sarver, her husband Cory and her son Channing all participated in Rock River Madness. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON — Looking for something to do in the Sauk Valley? Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Learn some history: Tori Highley will talk about The Dixon: Historic Theatre’s history during this year’s Founder’s Day presentation at 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 11, at the Loveland Community House and Museum, 513 W. Second St., Dixon. The Dixon, located in the heart of Dixon, is a cherished cultural landmark with a rich history that reflects the community’s dedication to preserving the arts, according to a news release from Discover Dixon. Originally opened in the early 20th century, the theater has served as a hub for entertainment, bringing films, live performances and community events to generations of residents. Despite facing challenges, including periods of decline, The Dixon has been revitalized through the efforts of passionate community members and organizations committed to restoring its former glory. Today, it stands as a vibrant venue for movies, concerts, theatrical performances and community gatherings, continuing to enrich the cultural fabric of Dixon and honoring its legacy as a cornerstone of local history. Admission is free and light refreshments will be provided. For information, call 815-284-3361 or go to discoverdixon.com. Take the mic: The Next Picture Show, Dixon, will host a Chapter and Verse Open Mic Night for the area’s authors April 11 that will appear on a local video podcast. The Sauk Creative Writers Group is organizing the event, which is open to the public. Chapter and Verse Open Mic Night runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 11. Each participant will get 10 minutes to share what they have brought. TNPS is a gallery and an arts center in downtown Dixon that has been serving the Sauk Valley since 2004. For more information or to register, email wordsmyth08@gmail.com Shop to support sober living facility: Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery is hosting a spring sale to help support Rock Falls’ new 42-bed sober living facility for women, Cledy’s House of Hope. The SVVOR is holding a spring sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 10, 11 and 12, at Cledy’s House, 430 Martin Road, Rock Falls, where attendees can purchase medical supplies, lift chairs, Hoyer lift, wheelchairs, walkers, VHS players, televisions, kitchen chairs, kitchen and end tables and couches. Break out the bike: Who’s ready for the weather to break to get out and ride? Rock River Madness registration is live. The event returns for its third year Saturday, May 3, kicking off from a new location. Races will start and finish at the Dixon Park District facility, 1312 Washington Ave. Hit the road for rides of 100, 55 and 30 miles. Or you can rock it on the trails for a 13-mile, 10-mile or 6-mile ride. The routes have changed slightly, and new maps will be shared soon at rockrivermadness.com. This year’s ride comes at a lower price with a choice to add on a T-shirt. Click on “Rock River Madness” at the Discover Dixon website for more information and a link to sign up. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Rock River Valley Bicycle Club and go toward keeping the Dixon MTB Trails looking great. Riders will be encouraged to hang out after the race to enjoy some food and drinks and to celebrate. For more information, call 815-284-3361 or visit discoverdixon.com. Get wedding ideas: Wed on the Rock, Ogle County’s newest wedding showcase, is making its debut, bringing together the best wedding vendors in northern Illinois for an event designed to make wedding planning effortless and convenient. This inaugural showcase will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at The River’s Edge Experience in Oregon. Admission is free.

