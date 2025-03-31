Oswalt is Newman High School’s student of the month

STERLING — Joseph Oswalt, a senior from Dixon, is Newman Central Catholic High School’s student of the month for March.

He is the son of Timothy and MaryBeth Oswalt and has six siblings: Matthew, MaryAlice, Maxwell, Elizabeth, Margaret and Emma.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I find Donna Spencer’s English class very engaging. We shift from writing narrative essays in the first semester to debating controversial topics and holding debates in the second semester. Right now we are debating and writing research papers over whether or not we think Supreme Court justices should have term limits or not.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan, after I graduate, to attend college and become a physical therapist. I will go to Sauk Valley Community College for two years, and then transfer to a four-year college to further my studies.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My favorite extracurricular activities are the baseball and math teams. I have had a lot of fun playing on two state baseball teams, and I have learned skills of not only teamwork and communication, but also staying calm in tense situations. The math team on the other hand, I was surprised to have enjoyed. Math was never really my strongest subject, but it helped me get out of my comfort zone and apply myself.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: One of the most memorable moments in my high school career was beating Rock Island in football my junior year. We were definitely the underdogs in that situation, and we had a very close game. Playing in their stadium and hearing all the fans there raised the stakes and made it that much better when we won.

What is your hope for the future?: In the future, I hope to maintain my good grades in college, and to travel, too. I want to meet many new people, and to pursue a career as a physical therapist.