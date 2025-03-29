1st Gateway Credit Union holds 72nd annual meeting

(From left) Steve Zuidema, Rosann Raymond, Ann Eisenman, Brian Johnson, Kerry Kennedy, Lanny Reed, Gary Haines, Tom Bohle and Steve Cundiff are members of the 1st Gateway Credit Union Board of Directors for 2025-2026. (Photo provided by Hannah Gettes)

CAMANCHE, Iowa – On March 8, 1st Gateway Credit Union held its annual meeting at the Vista Grande in Clinton, Iowa.

The event brought together more than 240 attendees, including members, staff and board members, to reflect on the past year’s achievements. First Gateway Credit Union has served eastern Iowa and western Illinois since 1953 and operates seven full-service branches in Fulton, Morrison, Sterling and Prophetstown in Illinois, as well as Camanche, Clinton and DeWitt in Iowa.

During the meeting, key updates were given on 1st Gateway’s financial performance, community impact and future plans. Members also participated in voting on important matters and the election of board members. The 2025-26 board of directors who were sworn in included Steve Zuidema, Rosann Raymond, Ann Eisenman, Brian Johnson, Kerry Kennedy, Lanny Reed, Gary Haines, Tom Bohle and Steve Cundiff.

Kennedy has been appointed board chair and will serve as a member of the Credit Committee.

Eisenman will serve as board president and chair of the Asset/Liability Management Committee. She will be joined on the committee by Haines and Zuidema.

Reed will serve as vice chair of the board and chair of the Credit Committee.

Cundiff has been appointed secretary of the board and also will serve on the Credit Committee.

Raymond will chair the Audit Committee, with Johnson and Bohle serving as committee members.

Additionally, 1st Gateway took the opportunity to recognize outstanding individuals within the community. Eight $2,500 scholarships were awarded to deserving students to support their educational pursuits, further reinforcing the credit union’s commitment to investing in future success.

The event also honored the following employees with staff service awards: Shelby Weets and Tya Boucher were recognized for five years of service, and Deb Luce was recognized for 25 years of service.

“We’re grateful for the participation of our members at this year’s annual meeting,” said Patrick Drennen, CEO of 1st Gateway Credit Union. “The feedback and support from them are essential as we work toward financial success and strengthening our community. We’re also proud to celebrate the achievements of our scholarship recipients and honor our staff for their years of service.”