March 28, 2025
Sterling’s Christ Lutheran School hosts trivia night May 10

Christ Lutheran School

Christ Lutheran School (Shaw Local File Photo)

STERLING — Christ Lutheran School will hold its annual trivia night to benefit the school on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at The Alchemy Ballroom (formerly The Mercantile), 117 W. Third St., Sterling.

This year’s theme is “Back to the 90s.” Christ Lutheran School’s Back to the 90s Trivia Night features trivia, a live dessert auction, silent auction baskets, a cash bar, and concessions. There will also be prizes awarded for best costumes and table décor.

Babysitting will be offered at Christ Lutheran School, 2000 18th Ave., Sterling.

The doors open at 4 p.m. Trivia starts at 5:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 each or $150 for a table of eight until April 25, and then $25 each to $170 for a table of eight until the event.

To register, call 815-625-3800 or stop by Christ Lutheran School during business hours.

For tickets or more information on Christ Lutheran School Back to the 90s Trivia Night, contact Christ Lutheran School at 815-625-3800 or visit the CLS Trivia Night Facebook event. For more information on Christ Lutheran School, visit www.christlutheranschool.com.

