Dixon school board OKs new hires, resignations at March meeting

DIXON — The Dixon School Board accepted a slate of personnel items Wednesday, March 19. Those actions include:
New hires
- Lauran Frye, 35-hour paraprofessional at Washington School, effective March 10.
- Jared Shroyer, 35-hour paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective March 20.
- Alexa Reeder, Title I reading and math specialist at Madison School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year.
Change in status
- Margo Goff, from fifth grade resource special education teacher to fourth/fifth grade special education teacher self-contained at Madison School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year.
- Debbie Sneek, from office assistant at Reagan Middle School to paraprofessional at Thomas J. Dempsey School, effective April 10.
- Kris Baker, from assistant principal to seventh grade social studies teacher at Reagan Middle School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year.
- Cynthia Paul, from lunchroom attendant at Jefferson School to attendance secretary at Dixon High School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year.
- Jennifer Kuehl, third grade teacher to third grade accelerated teacher at Jefferson School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year.
Resignations
- Zina McCoy, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Feb. 25.
- Ereka Harshman, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective March 10.
- Allison Johnston, special education teacher at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.
- Dakota Shuck, special education teacher at Madison School, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.
- Britney Pitzer, third grade teacher at Jefferson School, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.
- Kim Bork, fourth grade facilitator at Madison School, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.
- Stacie McCullough, pre-kindergarten teacher at Washington School, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.
Retirements
- Eric Ferguson, social studies teacher at Reagan Middle School, effective at the end of the 2028-2029 school year.
Reagan Middle School coaches for 2024-25
- Evan Thorpe: head track
- Alicia McPhillips: assistant track
- Don Randick: assistant track
- Mandy Dallas: assistant track
- Kolten Dorty: assistant track
Coaching/activities resignations
- Alicia Willey, JV volleyball coach at Dixon High School, effective Feb. 19.
- Jake Gaither, basketball coach at Reagan Middle School, effective Jan. 30.