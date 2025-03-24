Dixon school board OKs new hires, resignations at March meeting

Dixon Public Schools logo (Photo provided by Dixon School District)

DIXON — The Dixon School Board accepted a slate of personnel items Wednesday, March 19. Those actions include:

New hires

Lauran Frye, 35-hour paraprofessional at Washington School, effective March 10.

Jared Shroyer, 35-hour paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective March 20.

Alexa Reeder, Title I reading and math specialist at Madison School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year.

Change in status

Margo Goff, from fifth grade resource special education teacher to fourth/fifth grade special education teacher self-contained at Madison School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year.

Debbie Sneek, from office assistant at Reagan Middle School to paraprofessional at Thomas J. Dempsey School, effective April 10.

Kris Baker, from assistant principal to seventh grade social studies teacher at Reagan Middle School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year.

Cynthia Paul, from lunchroom attendant at Jefferson School to attendance secretary at Dixon High School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year.

Jennifer Kuehl, third grade teacher to third grade accelerated teacher at Jefferson School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year.

Resignations

Zina McCoy, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Feb. 25.

Ereka Harshman, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective March 10.

Allison Johnston, special education teacher at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

Dakota Shuck, special education teacher at Madison School, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

Britney Pitzer, third grade teacher at Jefferson School, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

Kim Bork, fourth grade facilitator at Madison School, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

Stacie McCullough, pre-kindergarten teacher at Washington School, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

Retirements

Eric Ferguson, social studies teacher at Reagan Middle School, effective at the end of the 2028-2029 school year.

Reagan Middle School coaches for 2024-25

Evan Thorpe: head track

Alicia McPhillips: assistant track

Don Randick: assistant track

Mandy Dallas: assistant track

Kolten Dorty: assistant track

Coaching/activities resignations