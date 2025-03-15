Still time to reserve table for Best of Dixon Gala

Jeremy Englund was one of Four under 40 award winners Friday, April 5, 2024, at the Best of Dixon Awards. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – Come experience the feel-good community vibes and celebrate the winners of Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, 4 Under 40 and Volunteer of the Year at the annual Best of Dixon Awards Gala on Friday, April 4, at the Dixon Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road.

Dress to impress in formal or semiformal attire. Basil Tree Ristorante will provide the evening’s cuisine. Get ready to dance the night away after the ceremony, as a DJ will be lighting up the room with your favorite hits.

Throughout the night, you’ll have the opportunity to network with local business leaders and celebrate the community.

For Dixon Chamber of Commerce members, tickets are $80 each and $575 per table of eight. For nonmembers, tickets are $100 each.

Find “Best of Dixon” under the “Events” dropdown at discoverdixon.com to secure tickets.

For information, call 815-284-3361 or go to discoverdixon.com.