Huggins is student of the month at Amboy High School

AMBOY – Tyler Huggins, a senior, is the student of the month at Amboy High School. He is the son of Michelle and Jeffery Huggins and has four siblings: Angie, Zander, Madi and Chase.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: Classes that I find really engaging at Amboy High School would be all of my ag classes and my math class. In my four years at Amboy, I have taken many agricultural classes, and my teacher, Joseph Heavner, has been a big help in success that I have had throughout high school. In all of the competitions that I have done for Amboy FFA, my teacher Mr. Heavner has always encouraged us to study and work hard so that we can get the outcome that we want. Another class that I have found to be really engaging is my math class with Cynthia Carlson. Mrs. Calson has taught me math in such a unique way, and she knows how to make the class enjoy math. She will always help you when you need it and, overall, she is amazing.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned? After I graduate high school, I plan to become a carpenter and join a union located in Rockford.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in? My two favorite extracurricular activities and intracurricular activities are football and FFA. I am a four-year member of the Amboy football team, and I have learned how to work well with others and gained so many friendships and brotherhoods. I have been involved in the Amboy FFA for four years, and I have been a chapter officer for three years. FFA has taught me how to become a leader and allowed me to have great public speaking skills. My two ag advisors, Joseph Heavner and Lexi Hilliker, are the best ag advisors that I could ever ask for, as they are always teaching me new things for upcoming events and giving me the best advice for what I will need for my future.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: Something in high school that was very meaningful and memorable was when me and six other classmates won the state contest for Conduct of Chapter Meetings our freshman year. This was a memorable moment because every Monday, Wednesday and Friday we would come into school early and practice, and these early mornings gave all of us so many memories.

What is your hope for the future? My hope for the future is that I enjoy the career that I’m pursuing and that I am very successful.