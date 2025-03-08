Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle Counties for Feb. 24 to March 2, 2025

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Tammy Dunseth and David Dunseth to Melissa Balogh, 620 Douglas Ave., Dixon, $122,000.

Janet Kay Russell, John A. Lawrence and Scott V. Lawrence to Michael G. Donoho and Deborah S. Donoho, 431 Pine Hill Drive. Dixon, and 433 Pine Hill Drive, Dixon, $21,000.

Douglas J. Weaver and Sherry Lee Weaver to James Hart, 714 Madison Ave., Dixon, $66,500.

Melissa A. Balogh and Sherwin Mccreery to Stephen Cochran and Nataly Cochran, 955 Woodlawn, Paw Paw, $400,000.

Daniel A. Sigwards and Katherine Sigwards, Dixon 122 Real Estate LLC, 122 W. Boyd St., Dixon, $148,000.

Randolph Dean Kissee to Randolph Dean Kissee and Penny M. Kissee, 1702 Warren St., Nachusa, $0.

Krymson L. Hodge to John Ankney and Amber Ankney, 1723 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $118,000.

Donovan K. Orr, trustee, and Donovan K. Orr Living Trust to Kenneth J. Hartman Jr., one parcel in Amboy Township: 02-15-30-300-006, $180,000.

Melissa Yocum Swanson to Thomas E. Mosser and Sherrie K. Mosser, 919 Cooper St., Dixon, $134,000.

Jason M. Gomes and Sasha N. Gomes to Michael J. Lafferty, 1955 Diana Court, Dixon, $345,000.

Candy L. Jonsson, Courtney J. Preidis, Martin R. Jonsson, and Martin R. Jonsson Jr. to Candy L. Jonsson, 420 First St., Compton, $0.

Jacqueline J. Battaglia and Andrew J. Battaglia to Andrew J. Battaglia, co-trustee, Jacqueline J. Battaglia, co-trustee, Andrew J. Battaglia Revocable Living Trust and Jacqueline J. Battaglia Revocable Living Trust, one parcel in May Township: 13-21-01-380-004, $0.

Quit Claim Deeds

Crest View Farms and Crestview Farms 1 to Pauline P. Meurer, one parcel in Bradford Township, 04-10-12-400-003, $0.

Crest View Farms and Crestview Farms 1 to Crestview Farms II Ashton LLC, one parcel in Bradford Township: 04-10-13-200-007, $0.

Crestview Farms 1 to David L. Meurer and Kelly A. Meurer, one parcel in Reynolds Township: 17-05-30-300-004, $0.

Crestview Farms 1 and Crest View Famrs to David L. Meurer and Kelly A. Meurer, one parcel in Reynolds Township: 17-05-31-300-008, $0.

Sally Gorsuch and Laurence Leonard to Carlos Salcedo and Ofelia Salcedo, Woodhaven Lakes, $14,000.

Stephen M. Adcock to Stephen M. Adcock and Lindsey Michelle Bufford, 711 Highland Ave., Dixon, $0.

Emiliano Ochoa to Allan Ochoa and Denise Ochoa, 12-21-11-177-015 and one parcel in May Township: 13-21-11-177-014, $0.

Sugar Creek Farm Inc. to Mark J. Fassler, trustee, Mark J. Fassler Trust, Timothy R. Fassler, trustee, Timothy R. Fassler, Trust, 1961 and 1963 Lenox Road, Dixon; 954 Straw Lane, Dixon, and 185 Creek Ridge Drive, Dixon, $0.

Serena Carrington and David Carrington to Marcia N. Meirndorf, one parcel in Harmon Township: 10-13-16-300-005, $0.

Trustees Deeds

Sauk Valley Bank & Trust Co., trustee, and Land Trust Number 855svlt012 to Castle Hill Holdings LLC, four parcels in Dixon Township: 07-02-30-426-001, 07-02-30-426-002, 07-02-30-426-005 and 07-02-30-427-003, $60,000.

Michael R. Scudero, co-trustee, Patricia D. Scudero, co-trustee, and Scudero Family Trust to Paul Sandefer and Corrine Sandefer, 1725 Heritage Drive, Sterling, $19,000.

Edwin D. Yingling, trustee, Bruce E. Keller, trustee, and Timbercreek Trust No. 84 tp Hvarre Holdings LLC; 741, 745 and 749 Yingling Drive, Dixon; $43,600.

Linda L. Arend, Gerald Pontnack, co-trustee, Linda L. Arend Trust, Gerald Pontnack, Attorney co-trustee, to Edwin B. Hoyle, 336 W. Morgan St., Dixon, $0.

Deeds in Trust

Eric C. Ewald to Eric Ewald, trustee, and Ewald Trust, 683 Squirrel Chase, Dixon, $0.

Maryann Macklin, trustee, Robert C. Macklin Revocable Trust to Maryann Macklin, trustee, Robert C. Macklin, Family Trust, and Robert C. Macklin Revocable Trust, 502 W. John, Steward, 2885 Reynolds Road, Steward, 2085 Prairie Road, Ashton, and 3344 U.S. Route 30, Lee, $0.

Ann E. Grennan to Ann E. Grennan, trustee, and Ann E. Grennan Trust, 770 Evelynn Rose Lane, Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

US Bank to Shawni Lyn Groezinger and Donald Boyd Groezinger, 1214 Minkel St., Rock Falls, $81,700.

Rolando S. Ducoing Estate, Rolando A. Ducoing and Beatrice Ducoing to Rolando A. Ducoing, 902 Griswold Ave., Sterling, $0.

Kyle W. Foster and Melissa A. W. Foster to Leslie Cady and Rebecca Cady, one parcel on Quail Hollow Court, Fenton, $11,000.

Tommy D. Manning Estate, Ann Neilson, and Duwayne Manning to Duwayne Manning, 403 E. 6th St., Rock Falls, $0.

Mary Chambers and Steven Meyer to Douglas Mitchell and Jeanne Mitchell, one parcel on Luther Road, Tampico, $1,000,000.

Beverly Betts to Elwood Schmidt, 15395 Hazel Road, Morrison, $0.

Pat K. Walton to Barbi E. E. Momolu Sr. and Natalie M. Momolu, 406 2nd Ave. West, Lyndon, $0.

Brandi Earles, formerly known as Brandi S. Rathburn, and Brett Earles to Jim Rathburn, 709 1st Ave., Fulton, $150,000.

M5 Conveying Consultants LLC to M5 Industries LLC and Kyia Series, 1810 Lindy Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Marshal A. Longanecker, Karen M. Longanecker and Michael D. Longanecker to Marshal A. Longanecker, Karen M. Longanecker and Michael D. Longanecker, two parcels in Genesee Township: 04-18-100-006 and 04-18-100-007, $0.

Properties 815 LLC to Nawat Sterling LLC, 1407 W. 23rd St., Sterling, $137,000.

Lester G. Cordes, Nancy J. Reins and Kathleen L. Chinberg, also known as Kathleen L. Cordes, to Aaron J. Appel Trust and Melinda S. Appel Trust, one parcel on Blue Goose Road, $497,497.

Elizabeth Gwen Romo to Michael C. Mallow, 1108 W. 20th St., Rock Falls, $47,500.

Eric Staples and Cathy Staples to Lori Warden, 1212 Lincoln St., Rock Falls, $169,750.

3d Development Rock Falls LLC and 3 D Development Rock Falls LLC to Loves Travel Stops & Country Stores Inc., state Route 40, Rock Falls, $2,000,000.

Adam Burge to Connor D. Cain and Olivia A. Cain, 20813 Moline Road, Lyndon, $295,000.

Michael K. Vanzuiden to Charles D. Carr and Kimberly S. Carr, one parcel on Bunker Hill Road, Albany, $9,000.

Gary Wolfe to Laura Wetzell, 1104 7th Ave., Sterling, $88,000.

Frank F. Delgado and Ramona Delgado to Miranda J. Zarecor, 511 Griswold Ave., Sterling, $12,000.

Jennifer Moore and Taryn Moore to Charles Witherow, 906 W. 12th St., Sterling, $93,000.

Edwardo Castillo to Alejandro Xona, 400 6th Ave., Rock Falls, and 402 6th Ave., Rock Falls, $35,000.

David Conner Family Trust, Lisa A. Baize, trustee, and Gerald R. Conner, trustee, to Nathan J. Holesinger Family Trust and Brenda J. Holesinger Family Trust, one parcel on Frog Pond Road, Fulton, $936,761.

Lawrence L. Bruckner and Luanne F. Bruckner to Gerardo Rascon and Maria Cabrera, 1512 Ave. K, Sterling, $35,000.

Quit Claim Deeds

Stephanie Stanley to Zachary Stanley, 23010 Coleta Road, Chadwick, $0.

Gaellen Quinn, Glenn Gronquist Jr. and Karyn Dawes to Marie Jessie Gronquist Trust and Gaellen Quinn, trustee, four parcels in Hume Township: 16-15-300-002, 16-16-452-001, 16-21-200-002, and 16-21-200-004, $0.

Tyler J. Gibler to Jessica L. Gibler, one parcel in Montmorency Township: 17-09-329-008, $0.

Betty L. Warkins Trust to Jo Carroll Energy Inc., one parcel on Burns Road, Fenton, $4,000.

Doyle D. Fullington to Grant Snow and Denise Snow, 1732 N. Griswold Ave., Sterling, $35,000.

Cheyenne Wiersema, formerly known as Cheyenne Murillo Toro and Javier Murillo, 206 W. North St., Morrison, $0.

David Deleon and Erika Deleon to Duran Homes LLC, 214 Third Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

James H. Rathburn to Logan J R Rathburn and Logan Rathburn Jr., 19080 17th St., Fulton, $0.

Deeds

Kevin Coats and Kathy Coats to Kevin Coats Trust and Kathy Coats Trust, two parcels in Sterling Township, 11-10-279-004 and 11-10-377-012,$0.

Ronald Sandrock Jr. and Daneen Sandrock to Ronald Sandrock Jr. Family Trust and Daneen Sandrock Family Trust, one parcel in Coloma Township: 11-32-153-004, and one parcel in Montmorency Township: 17-08-426-003, $0.

Constance A. Waller to Constance A Waller Living Trust, 2006 19th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Delores Berge and Daniel W. Wohlstadter to Daniel W. Wohlstadter Family Trust and Delores Berge Family Trust, 614. N. Orange St., Morrison, $0.

Daniel G. Chavez and Angela M. Chavez to Daniel G. Chavez, trustee, Angela M. Chavez, trustee, and Chavez Family Trust, 402 E. 19th St., $0.

Carroll E. Whitlock and Kathryn L. Whitlock to Kathryn Lynne Whitlock Trust and Carroll Ellis Whitlock Trust, 28761 Gaulrapp Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Carroll E. Whitlock and Kathryn L. Whitlock to Carroll Ellis Whitlock Trust and Kathryn Lynne Whitlock Trust, 28761 Gaulrapp Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Trustees Deeds

Gail C. Rogers Family Trust and Ruth I. Rogers Family Trust to Ruth D. Eberle, one parcel on Lyndon Road, Morrison, $118,250.

Aaron J. Appel Trust and Melinda S. Appel Trust to Trevor John Bickelhaupt and Ty William Bickelhaupt, one parcel on Spring Valley Road, Morrison, $400,000.

Aaron J. Appel Trust and Melinda S. Appel Trust to Andrew David Appel, on parcel on Carroll Road, Morrison, $527,250.

David Conner Family Trust, Lisa A. Baize, trustee, and Gerald R. Conner, trustee, to Jave Farms LLC, and Jason J. Vandereide, one parcel on Frog Pond Road, Fulton, $614,071.

Linda Roesslein, trustee, Irene R. Smith Trust and Thomas R. Smith Trust to Gage Roesslein, 1607 16th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Eugene E. Robbins Trust and William H. Falkenstein, trustee, to Jaclyn R. Falkenstein and William H. Falkenstein, 22964 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Joshua C. McCullough and Bethanie L. McCullough to David O. Peterson, one parcel in Monroe Township: 12-19-403-008; and 15617 E. Timberlane Drive, Davis Junction, $247,500.

Randall Hays to Edward M. Kernan and Jacqueline D. Kernan, 206 Smith Drive, Oregon, $272,500.

Gary Treese Jr. to State Of Il Dept Transportation, 109 E. Merchant St., Byron, $300.

Steven F. Bishop to State Of Il Dept Transportation, 306 S. Union St., Byron, $300.

Trestle Holdings LLC to Hvarre Holdings LLC, 1109 S. 2nd St., Oregon, and 1111 S. 2nd St., Oregon, $0.

Keith W. Barrett and Amelia Barrett to Caroline Davis, 543 Mill Ridge Drive, Byron, $167,000.

Grant S. Hilliard to Trevor Goley and David Goley, 212 S. Clark St., Monroe Center, $180,000.

Paul Holden, Paul D. Holden and Julie C. Holden to F3 Realty LLC, 204 Seminary St., Mt. Morris, and 5116 W. Penn Corner Road, Oregon, $860,000.

Premier Properties Dev LLC to First National Bank And Trust Company of Rochelle Tr09003 and Central Bank Il Trustee, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-13-426-007, $125,000.

Quit Claim Deeds

Andrew J. Fox to Trinda Fox, no parcel information provided, $0.

Haywell LLC Mill Creek to Hre Builders LLC, 309 Creekside Drive, Byron; 265 Creekside Drive, Byron; and 247 Creekside Drive, Byron, $0.

Cara Ann Benson to Cara Ann Benson, 818 N. Fieldcrest Drive, Byron, $0.

Donald R. Elliott and Carol A. Elliott to Elliotts Way LLC, 1067 N. Main St., Rochelle, $0.

Donald R. Elliott and Carol A. Elliott to Donald R. Elliott, trustee, Donald R. Elliott Trust, Carol A. Elliott, trustee, and Carol A. Elliott Trust, 5321 S. Mill Pond Road, Rochelle, $0.

Paul J. Johnson and Elvia Johnson to Paul J. Johnson, trustee, Elvia Johnson, trustee, Paul J. Johnson Lv Tr1 and Elvia Johnson Lv Tr1, 12529 N. Weldon Road, Rockford, and one parcel in Byron Township: 05-02-400-015; $0.

Joseph Saeli to George Photopulos and Susan Photopulos, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-03-108-004; and 606 N. 4th St., Oregon, $0.

Sam Sciascia, trustee, Sam Sciascia Tr800treatment Plant, and Sam Sciascia to Lena Dresler, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-25-302-010, $0.

Trustee Deeds

Barbara Keplinger, trustee, and Bk Tr2022 to Curtis W. Keplinger, 6351 W. Lowell Pk Road, Mt. Morris; 6351 Lowell Park Rd. Mt. Morris; and one parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-03-100-006, $0.

Donna J. Patterson, trustee, and Donna J. Patterson Declaration Tr to David Patterson, one parcel in Lincoln Township: 07-36-400-003; and one parcel in Mt. Morris Township: 08-31-300-001, $0.

Inspira Financial Trust LLC and Zibute G. Ira Zaparackas to Paul A. Knepper Md Phd, 6987 S. Riverside Drive, Dixon, and one parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-05-400-006; $0.

Inspira Financial Trust LLC, Zaparackas Zibute G. Ira and Zibute G. Zaparackas Ira to Paul A. Knepper Md Phd, one parcel in Taylor Township: 21-12-400-005; $0.

Inspira Financial Trust LLC and Zaparackas Zibute G Ira to Zaparackas Zibute G. Md, one parcel in Taylor Township: 22-07-300-005; $0.

Deeds in Trust

Diana K. Chaplin to Diana K. Chaplin, trustee, and Diana K. Chaplin Irrev Tr, 13250 W. Coffman Road, Baileyville, $0.

S. Michael Gall and Nancy A. Gall to S. Michael Gall, trustee, Nancy A. Gall, trustee, and Gall Family Trust, 703 Oxford Drive, Byron, $0.

Robert D. Merdian and Julie K. Merdian to Robert D. Merdian, trustee, Julie L. Merdian, trustee, and Robert D. and Julie L. Merdian Rev Lv Trust, 7332 W. Edgewood Road, Polo, $0.

Robert D. Merdian and Julie K. Merdian to Robert D. Merdian, trustee, Julie L. Merdian, trustee, and Robert D. and Julie L. Merdian Rev Lv Trust, one parcel in Pine Creek Township:15-32-400-003, $0.

Keith Wubbena and Helen S. Wubbena to Helen S. Wubbena Trust, Helen S. Wubbena, trustee, and Keith K. Wubbena, trustee, 8280 N. Pheasant Trail, Stillman Valley, $0.

Source: Ogle County Sheriff’s Office