Rock Falls police warn of fraudulent activity on Link EBT accounts

A Rock Falls Police Department squad car is pictured in April 2023. (Photo provided by the Rock Falls Police Department)

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls Police Department over the past several days has received reports of fraudulent activity on residents' Illinois Link EBT accounts.

The activity consists of charges being made to stores out of state, according to a news release.

Cardholders should log in to their account to determine if there are any suspicious transactions. If you believe your card has been compromised, call the Illinois Department of Human Services at 1-800-843-6154 or 1-866-324-5553 (TTY) or go to www.dhs.state.il.us.

If you need to make a police report, contact your local law enforcement agency to file a report.