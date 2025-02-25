Thomson prison inmate sentenced to additional 9 years in prison for assaulting another inmate

ROCKFORD — A federal inmate has been sentenced to an additional nine years in prison for assaulting another inmate.

U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston on Monday sentenced Julian Breal to nine years in prison, to be served consecutively to the sentence he is currently serving in the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

According to a news release, Breal was incarcerated in 2022 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Thomson when he repeatedly kicked and punched the other inmate for several minutes, causing serious injuries.

The victim was transported to an outside hospital for treatment, which included surgery, according to the release.

A jury last year convicted Breal, 47, of assault causing serious bodily injury.

The sentence was announced by Morris Pasqual, acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Douglas S. DePodesta, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI.

The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica Maveus and Vincenza L. Tomlinson.