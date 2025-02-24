February 24, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Dixon School Board OKs personnel items, new hires

By Shaw Local News Network
Dixon Public Schools logo

Dixon Public Schools logo (Photo provided by Dixon School District)

DIXON — The Dixon School Board on Wednesday approved new hires, resignations and changes in status.

New hires

  • Melissa Stowell, paraprofessional at Thomas J. Dempsey School
  • Leslie Robinson, paraprofessional at Washington School
  • Ereka Harshman, paraprofessional at Washington School
  • James (Ron) Richard, 3 hours a day lunchroom attendant at Reagan Middle School

Change in Status

  • Alicia Oleson, from lunchroom attendant to paraprofessional at Madison School

Resignations

  • Jill Ridenhour, health assistant at Dempsey Day School
  • Rhonda Zink, paraprofessional at Thomas J. Dempsey School
  • Paige Sutton, third-grade teacher at Jefferson School
  • Julie Merdian, fourth-grade special education teacher at Madison School
  • Miranda Moen, agriculture teacher at Dixon High School

2024-25 Dixon High School coaches

  • Brandon Woodward, assistant boys track – effective for the 2024-25 school year
  • Ethan Fox, assistant boys track – effective for the 2024-25 school year
  • Steve Sulfridge, assistant boys track – one-half stipend - effective for the 2024-25 school year
  • JD Gieson, assistant boys track – one-half stipend - effective for the 2024-25 school year
  • Grace Wadsworth, group interpretation – 3/4 stipend - effective for the 2024-25 school year
  • Ben Lightner, group interpretation – one-quarter stipend - effective for the 2024-25 school year

Volunteer coaches

  • Colin Grady, DHS boys track – effective for the 2024-25 school year

Coaching/Activities

Resignations

  • Darien Thorpe, DHS volleyball
Have a Question about this article?
Sauk ValleyEducationDixonDixon High School
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois