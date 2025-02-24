Dixon School Board OKs personnel items, new hires

DIXON — The Dixon School Board on Wednesday approved new hires, resignations and changes in status.
New hires
- Melissa Stowell, paraprofessional at Thomas J. Dempsey School
- Leslie Robinson, paraprofessional at Washington School
- Ereka Harshman, paraprofessional at Washington School
- James (Ron) Richard, 3 hours a day lunchroom attendant at Reagan Middle School
Change in Status
- Alicia Oleson, from lunchroom attendant to paraprofessional at Madison School
Resignations
- Jill Ridenhour, health assistant at Dempsey Day School
- Rhonda Zink, paraprofessional at Thomas J. Dempsey School
- Paige Sutton, third-grade teacher at Jefferson School
- Julie Merdian, fourth-grade special education teacher at Madison School
- Miranda Moen, agriculture teacher at Dixon High School
2024-25 Dixon High School coaches
- Brandon Woodward, assistant boys track – effective for the 2024-25 school year
- Ethan Fox, assistant boys track – effective for the 2024-25 school year
- Steve Sulfridge, assistant boys track – one-half stipend - effective for the 2024-25 school year
- JD Gieson, assistant boys track – one-half stipend - effective for the 2024-25 school year
- Grace Wadsworth, group interpretation – 3/4 stipend - effective for the 2024-25 school year
- Ben Lightner, group interpretation – one-quarter stipend - effective for the 2024-25 school year
Volunteer coaches
- Colin Grady, DHS boys track – effective for the 2024-25 school year
Coaching/Activities
Resignations
- Darien Thorpe, DHS volleyball