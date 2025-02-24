Dixon School Board OKs personnel items, new hires

DIXON — The Dixon School Board on Wednesday approved new hires, resignations and changes in status.

New hires

Melissa Stowell, paraprofessional at Thomas J. Dempsey School

Leslie Robinson, paraprofessional at Washington School

Ereka Harshman, paraprofessional at Washington School

James (Ron) Richard, 3 hours a day lunchroom attendant at Reagan Middle School

Change in Status

Alicia Oleson, from lunchroom attendant to paraprofessional at Madison School

Resignations

Jill Ridenhour, health assistant at Dempsey Day School

Rhonda Zink, paraprofessional at Thomas J. Dempsey School

Paige Sutton, third-grade teacher at Jefferson School

Julie Merdian, fourth-grade special education teacher at Madison School

Miranda Moen, agriculture teacher at Dixon High School

2024-25 Dixon High School coaches

Brandon Woodward, assistant boys track – effective for the 2024-25 school year

Ethan Fox, assistant boys track – effective for the 2024-25 school year

Steve Sulfridge, assistant boys track – one-half stipend - effective for the 2024-25 school year

JD Gieson, assistant boys track – one-half stipend - effective for the 2024-25 school year

Grace Wadsworth, group interpretation – 3/4 stipend - effective for the 2024-25 school year

Ben Lightner, group interpretation – one-quarter stipend - effective for the 2024-25 school year

Volunteer coaches

Colin Grady, DHS boys track – effective for the 2024-25 school year

Coaching/Activities

Resignations