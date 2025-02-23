United Way’s free tax filing program returns for 2025

ROCK FALLS — With tax day fast approaching on April 15, United Way of Whiteside County is encouraging low-to-moderate-income households who have not yet filed their taxes to visit MyFreeTaxes.com.

Utilizing filing software powered by TaxSlayer, MyFreeTaxes offers individuals and families with any income a free, safe and easy way to file their state and federal taxes in under an hour from the comfort of their own homes. Those with under $67,000 in income for 2024 are also eligible to have their taxes prepared for them by IRS certified support specialists.

“Tax season is a source of confusion and stress for most Americans,” said Keri Olson, United Way of Whiteside County, CEO. “Many filers are worried they’ll make a mistake, won’t get their full refund or will pay too much. With MyFreeTaxes, filers have the support of a proven provider in TaxSlayer to reduce confusion, save hundreds on filling fees and ensure they get the refund they deserve. United Way provides MyFreeTaxes to assist individuals in our community with achieving financial stability.”

MyFreeTaxes users get access to TaxSlayer’s premium product with enhanced features to ensure filers get every dollar they deserve; the program screens for credit and deduction eligibility such as the Earned Income Tax Credit to ensure filers receive their maximum tax refund.

Since its launch in 2009, MyFreeTaxes has helped more than 1.4 million users nationally, saving some $260 million in tax preparation fees.

How does it work? Simply go to MyFreeTaxes.com, create or log in to your secured account, and upload a photo of your W-2 and MyFreeTaxes will automatically fill in your information. The filing software also guarantees that all tax returns are 100% accurate.

For those who prefer to file their taxes with help, visit MyFreeTaxes.com and get connected with an IRS certified support specialist. As always, you may also call 2-1-1 from anywhere in Whiteside County for additional support services.