February 22, 2025
Shaw Local
Augustana College releases Sauk Valley-area dean’s list

By Shaw Local News Network
ROCK ISLAND – Augustana College announced that more than 1,200 students were named to the dean’s list for the 2024-25 fall semester. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the term.

Recognized students include:

  • Chana: Alyssa Mowry, biology
  • Morrison: Gracelyn Streets Wood, Augie Ages; and Taylor Swanstrom, biology
  • Mount Morris: Adam Thorsen, business administration, finance and accounting; and Isabella Olalde, business administration, marketing and communication studies
  • Oregon: Adam Glendenning, business administration, management and business administration, finance; Jackson Glendenning, Augie Ages; and Olivia James, art and graphic design
  • Dixon: Marlee Oros, English and creative writing; McKenzie Mueller, Augie Ages; and Steven Kitzman, Augie Ages and data science
  • Morrison: Khadija Elahmady, Augie Ages, biochemistry; Kylie Collachia, elementary education; Paige Lower, Augie Ages; Patrick Lower, elementary education
  • Prophetstown: Olivia Diericks, political science
  • Sterling: Amy Zeigler, English and mathematics; Andrew Doughty, English education and middle grades English; Benjamin Munoz-Ripley, Augie Ages; Jacob Brown, Augie Ages; Michael Garland, business administration, marketing; and Olivia Schwingle, psychology
  • Rock Falls: Angela Gallentine, Augie Ages; Emma Watts, theater performance and film; Olivia Osborne, Augie Ages; and Rhiannon Allison, communication sciences and disorders
