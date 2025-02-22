Augustana College releases Sauk Valley-area dean’s list

ROCK ISLAND – Augustana College announced that more than 1,200 students were named to the dean’s list for the 2024-25 fall semester. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the term.
Recognized students include:
- Chana: Alyssa Mowry, biology
- Morrison: Gracelyn Streets Wood, Augie Ages; and Taylor Swanstrom, biology
- Mount Morris: Adam Thorsen, business administration, finance and accounting; and Isabella Olalde, business administration, marketing and communication studies
- Oregon: Adam Glendenning, business administration, management and business administration, finance; Jackson Glendenning, Augie Ages; and Olivia James, art and graphic design
- Dixon: Marlee Oros, English and creative writing; McKenzie Mueller, Augie Ages; and Steven Kitzman, Augie Ages and data science
- Morrison: Khadija Elahmady, Augie Ages, biochemistry; Kylie Collachia, elementary education; Paige Lower, Augie Ages; Patrick Lower, elementary education
- Prophetstown: Olivia Diericks, political science
- Sterling: Amy Zeigler, English and mathematics; Andrew Doughty, English education and middle grades English; Benjamin Munoz-Ripley, Augie Ages; Jacob Brown, Augie Ages; Michael Garland, business administration, marketing; and Olivia Schwingle, psychology
- Rock Falls: Angela Gallentine, Augie Ages; Emma Watts, theater performance and film; Olivia Osborne, Augie Ages; and Rhiannon Allison, communication sciences and disorders