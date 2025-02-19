Lena-Winslow student wins 43rd annual Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson counties' regional spelling bee

Mason Coulthard (left) was named the winner of the Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson Regional Spelling Bee. He is pictured with Sarah Meador of the Regional Office of Education and Hendrix Feld, who placed second at the spelling bee. (Photo provided by Regional Office of Education No. 8)

FREEPORT — The Carroll, Jo Daviess and Stephenson County Regional Spelling Bee took place Feb. 11 at Highland Community College, showcasing the spelling talents of 24 students from grades four through eight.

Coordinated by Regional Office of Education No. 8, the competition featured top spellers who had placed first and second in their respective local school district bees.

After a highly competitive event, Mason Coulthard, an eighth-grade student from the Lena-Winslow School District, emerged as the 2025 Regional Spelling Bee champion.

Hendrix Feld, an eighth-grade student from the Pearl City School District, secured second place.

The final rounds saw an exciting back-and-forth between the two competitors, culminating when Hendrix misspelled “pallour.” Mason then correctly spelled “squeamish” to end the round and, in the championship round, secured his title by correctly spelling “olympiad.”

As the regional champion, Mason will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, set to take place May 25-31 in Washington, D.C.

Mason’s journey to Washington, D.C., along with that of one parent or guardian, is made possible through the support of individuals and businesses across the region.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.