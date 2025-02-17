Sterling Woodlawn’s private music lesson students perform in winter recitals

Wren Dirks, a student of James Miller, plays guitar and sings during the Woodlawn Arts Academy winter music recital at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sterling. (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy)

STERLING — More than 50 Woodlawn Arts Academy music students performed in recitals on Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sterling.

The performers are private lesson students of Nadine Appel, Clea Arbogast, Mardi Huffstutler, James Miller and Nicole Oberg.

Mark Mench, a student of Mardi Huffstutler, sings during the Woodlawn Arts Academy winter music recital at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sterling. (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy)

Woodlawn’s private music lesson program runs year-round and is open to children and adults. Ages and tuition vary per instructor.

Financial assistance is available to those who qualify. Call 815-626-4278 or stop in the Woodlawn office to register or apply for financial assistance.