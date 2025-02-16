Students perform for large audiences in Sauk Valley musical theater productions

Wendy Darling, played by Liv Schauff, and Peter Pan, played by Kate Wadsworth, interact on stage in the James A. Wiltz Auditorium at Dixon High School during Woodlawn Arts Academy and Dixon Public Schools’ winter musical theater production of “Peter Pan Jr.” (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy)

STERLING — Woodlawn Arts Academy and Dixon Public Schools presented their winter musical theater production, “Peter Pan Jr.” at Dixon High School’s James A. Wiltz Auditorium in mid-January.

More than 30 fourth through eighth graders from Madison School and Reagan Middle School performed under the direction of Grace Wadsworth, Faith Morrison and Mardi Huffstutler.

Morrison and Huffstutler, along with Dawn Arndt, also directed the academy’s fall musical theater production of Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Nemo Kids.” The show featured 45 second through fifth graders from Sterling, Rock Falls, Dixon, Lyndon and Harmon who performed at Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School.

Rehearsals are now under way for Woodlawn’s spring musical theater production, “Wizard of Oz Youth Edition,” which will feature students in sixth through eighth grades. Tickets go on sale March 24, and performances will be April 4 to 6 at Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School.

Woodlawn Arts Academy is an agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties, and financial assistance is available to those who qualify. Details on the academy’s programming and financial assistance applications are available in the academy office or on the website at www.woodlawnartsacademy.com. The academy’s programs are partially funded by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council.