Birdsley is Sterling High School student of the month

STERLING — Braden Birdsley, a senior, is a Sterling High School student of the month for January.

He is the son of Jessica and Matt Birdsley and has two sisters, Madison and Brynlee.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: A class I find most engaging is my economics class taught by Christopher Lacy. This class goes in depth about how America’s economy works and operates and it has taught me valuable lessons on how to invest for my future.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: My post-graduation plans are to attend Illinois State University and participate in its history education program. I plan to achieve a a bachelor’s degree in education and later a master’s degree in administration.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite extracurricular activities are football and baseball. I have played both since I have been very young and I have been named captain to both varsity teams. Both have taught me great leadership and work skills that I use on a daily basis to help others.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable?: A memorable moment for me was during my sophomore year when we made it all the way to the quarterfinals of the playoffs for football. We went down as one of the best teams in SHS history and it was a very cool and memorable moment for me.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope is to return to SHS and become a high school history teacher as well as a football coach. It has always been in the back of my mind to be a teacher and over the last four years that idea has begun to turn into a reality.