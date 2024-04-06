Morrison Lions Club Recycle Day is April 20

MORRISON — In honor of Earth Day, Morrison Lions Club Recycle Day will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 20. Help keep Morrison beautiful by participating in the event, which will be held at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds, 201 W. Winfield St. in Morrison.

Morrison Lions will not be accepting TVs and computer monitors at the event. The Whiteside County Highway Department, located at 18819 Lincoln Road, Morrison, accepts these items 24/7 throughout the year at their drop-off container.

Morrison Lions will continue to accept other electronics at no cost, although monetary donations will be accepted to support community projects.

Support the Morrison High School FFA students, who will be helping at the event, by bringing your scrap metal and household appliances, vacuum cleaners, power and lawn tools, washers, refrigerators, dryers, ovens, dehumidifiers, freezers, water tanks, computers, fax machines, telephones, calculators, cameras, camcorders, CD and DVD players, VCRs, microwaves, keyboards, modems, projectors, printers, scanners, shredders, string lights, cords, etc.

The Lions will also be accepting old eyeglasses, keys, cell phones, and printer cartridges as well as American flags. Again, old tennis shoes and sneakers will be accepted, but they must be matched in pairs and tied together with their laces.

The Morrison Police Department will be collecting ammunition, old prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and pet medication. The pills must be taken out of the bottles and placed in a clear plastic bag. No bottles, needles, syringes, or liquids will be accepted.

The Boy Scouts will be on hand to accept aluminum cans. Paper products, including cardboard, magazines, soft-covered books, and newspapers will also be accepted for recycling.

Vehicle batteries will be collected, including 6-, 12-, and 24-volt lead acid batteries from vehicles, mowers, motorcycles, boats, RVs, and heavy equipment. Small household batteries will not be accepted.

On the day of the event, used motor oil and antifreeze can be dropped off at Kunes Auto Group, 627 E. Lincolnway, Morrison.

Flyers listing additional information about the event will be placed in downtown business windows and will be on the Facebook pages of the Morrison Lions Foundation, Morrison Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Morrison. A copy of the flyer will also be on the Club’s website at www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/morrisonil/contact.php

For additional information or questions, you may also contact Flora at 815-772-4874 or e-mail at fstralow@mchsi.com .

Morrison Lions Club continues to uphold the motto “We Serve” and appreciates Recycle Day partners who help to provide this community service; they are Whiteside County Fairgrounds Board, TBK Bank, 1st Gateway Credit Union, Farmers National Bank, Resthave Care & Rehabilitation, City of Morrison, CarQuest, Kunes Auto Group of Morrison, American Legion, Morrison Police Department, Boy Scouts of America, Republic Services, Yarbrough Appliances, and Peppers Enterprises LLC. The club also appreciates its young volunteers, including Morrison High School Key Club and FFA Chapter in conjunction with the Sauk Valley Community College Impact Program.