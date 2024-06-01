May 31, 2024
Shaw Local
Bid to win a new roof or fence!

If you are in need of a new roof or fence, don’t miss this unique opportunity.

By Shaw Local News Network
Roof and Fence Auction

Join Shaw Local Deals and River Country 101.7 as they bring you LIVE AUCTIONS to win a new roof or new fence! Both auctions start June 1 at 5pm and run through June 5 at 5pm. When time runs out, the person in each auction with the highest bid will be the winner!

Click on the links below for more information on each auction. Good luck! If you are not yet registered on the Shaw Local Deals site, you must do so before making a bid.

ROOF AUCTION sponsored by Total Construction Services
$12,000 value! Asphalt shingles. Tear off and disposal of old materials included. 10-year roof warranty. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE & BID.
 
FENCE AUCTION sponsored by Sterling Fence & Deck
$5,000 value! Chain link material. Old fencing removal and disposal if needed. 2-year fence warranty. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE & BID.
Have a Question about this article?
Marketing
Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois