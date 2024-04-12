Sauk Valley April 2024 Cutest Pet Contest

Your pet wants you to enter it into the April Cutest Pet Contest!

Starting April 11-21, upload a photo of your delightful pet. Then come back between April 22-27 to vote for your pet or any pet you wish. You may vote once per day throughout the duration of the contest. Once the deadline has ended, votes will be counted. The pet with the most votes will be named the winner, be published in the Sauk Valley newspapers and receive a great prize.

ENTER HERE.

The April winner will be announced in a newspaper ad at the beginning of May promoting the April Cutest Pet Contest. The winner will be contacted by email within a week of the contest end date.

Thank you to our Supporting Sponsors! To learn more about them, click their names below.

River Ridge Animal Hospital