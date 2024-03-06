Pay it Forward

Nominate someone who did a good deed!

Sauk Valley will capture the essence of “Paying It Forward”. When someone does a kind deed for another, instead of returning the favor to them, a good deed is, in turn, done for another person. Do you know someone in the Sauk Valley who has done a kind act for another? Someone who has paid for a stranger’s coffee, left a big tip for a server, donated their time to a group or organization or helped an elder load their groceries? These are just a few random acts of paying it forward. We would love to hear from you.

Readers will have the opportunity to nominate a Sauk Valley resident who has paid it forward online at saukvalley.com. Sauk Valley Media will then cross publish these entries into a pull-out tab to be inserted into the Telegraph and Daily Gazette on April 6th. Our goal is to promote the effect of “Paying It Forward”, where a single act of kindness creates a cascade, or ripple effect.

Don’t miss your chance to be included in this new section that will capture the good that goes on throughout our communities.

NOMINATE HERE.