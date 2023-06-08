Sauk Valley’s June 2023 Cutest Pet Contest

Your pet wants you to enter it into the June Cutest Pet Contest!

Starting June 8 through June 19 upload a photo of your delightful pet. Then come back between June 20 and June 26 to vote for your pet or any pet you wish. You may vote once per day throughout the duration of the contest. Once the deadline has ended, votes will be counted. The pet with the most votes will be named the winner, be published in the Sauk Valley newspapers and receive a great prize.

The June winner will be announced in a newspaper ad at the beginning of July promoting the June Cutest Pet Contest. A link will also be included on the July Contest entry page that will list June’s winner and runners up. The winner will be contacted by email within a week of the contest end date.

ENTER HERE!

Thank you to our sponsor! To learn more about them, click their name below.

River Ridge Animal Hospital

View May’s winner here.