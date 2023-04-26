Take the Ogle County Health Department Survey for your chance to win $50!

The Ogle County Health Department was awarded a grant to create a plan to target the built environment and the relation to chronic disease throughout Lee, Ogle, and Whiteside counties.

The built environment includes all of the physical parts of where we live and work (e.g., homes, buildings, streets, open spaces, and infrastructure). The built environment influences a person’s level of physical activity. Your input on this survey will help us identify disparities throughout the three counties and provide insight on changes that the community would like to see. We are asking for an email address to be provided in order to eliminate duplication of responses and your email address will not be shared. Your input and support are greatly appreciated.

TAKE THE SURVEY HERE.

Brought to you by:

Ogle County Health Department