Favorite Farm Photos Contest

Now through April 20 upload your favorite photo captured on the farm. Then from April 21-May 5, our readers will vote for their favorite. We want to see those moments with your tractors, cows, chickens, grandkids or that beautiful sunset behind the barn!

Sauk Valley Media will publish all the photos submitted in a pull-out section on May 26th & 27th. The photo that receives the highest number of votes will be featured on the cover of the section and will win a gift card.

Don’t miss your chance to participate, upload your favorite photo today!

ENTER HERE!

Thanks to our special sponsors:

FNB Amboy

PLN Mutual Insurance

Scout Clean Energy

Wick Building

Erie State Bank

Young’s Auctioneering

Community State Bank

Central Bank

Bob Maltry Insurance

Verns Farm Supply

Sublette Farmers Elevator

Leffelman & Associates Insurance

Harold’s Furniture

Hugh Miller Insurance

Farmers National Bank

Sloans Implement

Tettens Grain

Bradford Victor - Adams Mutual Insurance Company