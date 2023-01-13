Sauk Valley’s January 2023 Cutest Pet Contest

Your pet wants you to enter it into the January Cutest Pet Contest!

Starting January 12 through January 23, upload a photo of your delightful pet. Then come back between January 24 and January 30 to vote for your pet or any pet you wish. You may vote once per day throughout the duration of the contest. Once the deadline has ended, votes will be counted. The pet with the most votes will be named the winner, be published in the Sauk Valley Newspapers and receive a great prize.

The January winner will be announced in a newspaper ad at the beginning of February promoting the February Cutest Pet Contest. A link will also be included on the February Contest entry page that will list January’s winner and runners up. The winner will be contacted by email within a week of the contest end date.

View December’s winner here.