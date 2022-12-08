Vendors: Get your booths for the 2023 Bridal Fair Now

Reserve your booth space at one of northern Illinois’ largest and most complete bridal fairs! The Fair is from 12-3 pm on Sunday, February 5 at Northland Mall in Sterling, IL. In addition to the vendor show, there will be a fashion show and door prizes. Use this show to increase sales, demonstrate products, offer samples, network with other exhibitors and receive a follow-up database for leads. Booth space is limited – sign up below now!

For more information and for printable booth reservation form, CLICK HERE.

Thanks to our sponsors:

7:24 Fitness On The Rock

Selmi’s Weddings & Events

Selmi’s Formal Wear