Many cute pets have been entered in the September Sauk Valley’s Cutest Pet Contest, and now it’s up to you to vote! Now through September 27, cast your vote for your favorite animal. Votes will then be counted, and a winner will be determined. The winner will be published in Sauk Valley Media newspapers AND receive a great prize!

To vote, CLICK HERE.

To learn more about our sponsor, click on their name below.

River Ridge Animal Hospital