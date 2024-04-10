Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week: Rock Falls’ Nicolette Udell

Rock Falls senior Nicolette Udell is back on the softball diamond this season. After a two-year hiatus from the Rockets – and a year away from softball in general – she’s excited to be back.

Through the first month of the season, she’s wasted little time reintroducing herself.

Against Forreston on March 28, Udell went 3 for 4 with a solo home run. The next game against Geneseo March 30, she went 2 for 4 with another homer.

Udell has been voted the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week by readers for March 25-31. She answered some questions to help us get to know her a little bit.

How does it feel to be back to playing softball again?

Udell: I am excited to be back. I haven’t played since my sophomore year when I played for Midwest Sluggers. Softball has been one of my favorite sports since I was little, so it was a tough decision when I chose volleyball instead. I’m so happy that I got to play one last time during my high school career.

What goals have you set for yourself and the team this season?

Udell: My personal goals for the team are to become close and trust each other. If we can do that, we can make it out of regionals and have a nice, long season. I want everyone to have fun so this is a season to remember.

What is your favorite movie? TV show?

Udell: I would say my favorite movie is probably 21 Jump Street and my favorite TV show is Suits.

Rock Falls’ Nicolette Udell heads to first against Dixon Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Reynold’s field in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a game?

Udell: Any song by Drake hypes me up. Slidin’ by 21 Savage. R.I.C.O. by Meek Mill, Drake. Immortal by 21 Savage.

What songs are your go-to to relax?

Udell: White Ferrari by Frank Ocean. Me and Your Momma by Childish Gambino. Runaway by Kanye West. Hex by 80purppp.

Who is the funniest girl on the team?

Udell: The funniest girl on my team is Olivia Osborne. We have been best friends since kindergarten, and she has been cracking me up since then. She has a very unique sense of humor that you can’t help but laugh at.

What is your perfect meal?

Udell: Steak tacos and rice from La Laguna

What superpower would you like to have, and why?

Udell: If I could have a superpower, I would want to be able to fly. I am always running late, so if I could fly, I could skip all traffic. And being able to fly would be fire.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go, and why?

Udell: If I could travel anywhere in the world, I would pick Greece because their lifestyle is so extravagant and the scenery is gorgeous.

What is the top item on your bucket list?

Udell: The top item on my bucket list is to travel the world because I love learning about different cultures and seeing the beautiful landscapes in different areas.

What is your favorite college or professional team and athlete?

Udell: My favorite team was the 2021 University of Kentucky volleyball team. They communicated and worked together so well. The cohesiveness on the court was any coach and players’ dream. My favorite athlete is Alli Stumler because she is so fun to watch. She is an excellent athlete who did nothing less than excel. She was the heart of the 2021 University of Kentucky volleyball team. She is a very determined athlete who always pushes herself to be better.

What is your favorite class, and why?

Udell: AP Chemistry is my favorite because Mrs. Tousiant is so funny and makes the class so interesting. I also want to pursue anesthesiology in the future, so I am invested and want to understand the course.