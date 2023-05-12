Girls roundup: Rock Falls wins Big Northern Conference title

Zoe Morgan hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh to send the Rock Falls softball team to a 2-0 win over Stillman Valley on Thursday, securing the Big Northern Conference title for the Rockets.
Katie Thatcher doubled with one out, then Morgan followed with a homer to finish off the dramatic victory. Thatcher also pitched a one-hitter, striking out nine and hitting a batter.
Brooke Howard, Patty Teague, Maddie Morgan and Rylee Johnson each had a single for Rock Falls (25-5, 15-1 BNC).
Geneseo 10, Sterling 0: The Golden Warriors lost a Western Big 6 game at home, as the Maple Leafs scored all 10 runs in the final four innings.
Sienna Stingley and Katie Taylor had the only hits for Sterling (20-7, 11-3 WB6), and Stingley allowed six earned runs and 12 hits in a complete game, striking out nine without a walk.
North Boone 6, Dixon 0: The Duchesses had three hits in a Big Northern Conference loss in Poplar Grove.
Bailey Tegeler, Elly Brown and Delaney Bruce had the hits for Dixon (3-15, 30-12 BNC). None of the runs Allie Abell allowed were earned, as she gave up five hits, a walk and a hit batter with five strikeouts in a complete game.
Morrison sweeps in Orion: The Fillies won both games of a Three Rivers West doubleheader on the road, taking the opener 5-2 and the nightcap 10-1.
Bella Duncan allowed just one run and three hits in a complete game in the opener, striking out 10 and walking two; she also had two hits and an RBI at the plate for Morrison (14-9, 5-6 TRAC East).
Bella Scachette had a single, a double and three RBIs, and BayLeigh Brewer had two hits and an RBI for the Fillies. Emery Brewer doubled and drove in three runs, Jordan Eads singled and tripled, Allie Anderson had a pair of singles, and Kiyah Wolber added an RBI in Game 1.
Duncan went 3 for 3 with a double and two solo home runs in Game 2, and BayLeigh Brewer doubled and drove in a run. Marissa Folkers and Schachette also had RBIs; Scachette ripped a double.
Eads gave up two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking one. Duncan allowed a hit and struck out three in the final 1 1/3 innings.
Bureau Valley 16, Hall 2 (5 inn.): Carly Reglin was 2 for 3 with a home run, three runs and four RBIs to lead the Storm to a Three Rivers East win in Spring Valley.
Reglin also earned the win, allowing two runs on three hits with 13 strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.
Madison Smith was 3 for 4 with a home run, two doubles, three runs and four RBIs for Bureau Valley.
Somonauk 2, Amboy 0: The Clippers had two hits in a nonconference loss on the road.
Kiera Karlson and Peyton Payne each had a single for Amboy. Alyvia Whelchel took the loss in the circle as the Bobcats scored single runs in the first and third innings.
Lena-Winslow 5, Milledgeville 4: The Missiles dropped an NUIC crossover game on the road, tying the game with four runs in the top of the sixth, but the Panthers answered with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the inning.
Marissa Sturrup had two hits and two RBIs, and Kendra Hutchison and Addison Janssen also had RBIs for Milledgeville. Janssen allowed two earned runs and seven hits in a complete game, striking out five, walking one and hitting a batter.
Orangeville 5, Fulton 4: The Steamers scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 4-2 lead, but the Broncos scored three in the bottom for a walk-off win in NUIC West play.
Kira Wilson was 3 for 4 with a double and a run scored, and Resse Germann doubled and drove in two runs for Fulton. Belle Curley and Bri Cramer each had two hits, with Curley scoring twice and Cramer adding an RBI.
Addison Hartman allowed three earned runs and nine hits in a complete game, striking out three and walking four.
Forreston 19, SMRR 2 (4 inn.): The Cardinals scored 10 runs in the second and eight more in the third to erase an early 2-1 deficit in an NUIC crossover win at home over Scales Mound-River Ridge.
Aubrey Sanders had two doubles, three runs and two RBIs, Alaina Miler added three runs and two RBIs, and Hailey Greenfield drove in three runs for Forreston (20-4). Jenna Greenfield singled, doubled, scored twice and had two RBIs, and Nevaeh Houston also doubled for the Cardinals.
Miller allowed two runs and five hits in a complete game, striking out one without a walk.
Pearl City 13, West Carroll 2 (6 inn.): The Wolves scored five runs in the top of the sixth to finish off a run-rule win over the Thunder in Thomson.
Karissa Andrews and Kendal Asay each doubled and drove in a run for West Carroll (1-23), and Kyaria Kerkove added a pair of singles. Haley McGinnis also had an RBI.
Asay and Domynique Lego combined to allow 14 hits and 10 walks, with one strikeout.
Women’s tennis
Skyhawks 26th at nationals: Sauk Valley scored one point at the NJCAA National Championships, as Madison Hubbs won her consolation quarterfinal match at No. 5 singles to earn the point.
Hubbs posted an 8-4 win between a pair of losses. Saryn Seeley (No. 1), Chloe Coil (No. 2), Mckenzie Hubbard (No. 3), Olivia Pitkin (No. 4) and Roquelle Penaflor (No. 6) all went 0-2 in singles play.
Coil and Seeley (No. 1), Hubbs and Pitkin (No. 2) and Hubbard and Penaflor (No. 3) all went 0-2 in doubles play.
The Skyhawks earned their berth at nationals during the fall season, and returned to the courts for the NJCAA championships last weekend.