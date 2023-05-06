Softball: Hot bats, Waldschmidt one-hitter fuel Newman in four-inning win over Monmouth-Roseville

STERLING – The Newman Comets set the tone against the Monmouth-Roseville Titans from the very first at-bat of their Senior Night home game on Friday evening.
Junior leadoff hitter Madison Duhon lined a solo home run to center field on a 3-2 count to start the day. After that, the Comets’ hitters found little resistance defensively, cruising to a 16-1, four-inning nonconference win.
“When I was rounding first, I knew it went over,” Duhon said about the leadoff home run. “But 3-2 count, gotta protect; she threw me my favorite pitch [an inside fastball], so I just hit it yard.”
After Duhon’s home run, junior Ady Waldschmidt and freshman Lucy Oetting singled around two flyouts, then junior Sophia Ely smacked a two-out, two-run double deep into right field, scoring junior Leah Kalina (Waldschmidt’s courtesy runner) and Oetting for a 3-0 lead.
“It helped us to the win,” Ely said about the three-run first inning. “It got our confidence up, and it helped us all come together as a team, and we really took off.”
That momentum carried through the rest of the game, as Newman scored in every inning – including nine runs in the third – to cap the four-inning win.
In the top of the second inning, Waldschmidt conceded a leadoff double to Jordin Mason, then struck out Molly McVey; Mason scored an unearned run on an Olivia Register ground ball to right field after a low bounce skipped off the glove of the second baseman.
But Waldschmidt got a flyout from Emily Gunn and struck out Caitlyn Stewart to close the frame leading 3-1, and the Newman defense was near-perfect the rest of the game.
The Comets tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the second.
Waldschmidt grounded a ball to Register near the center of the infield, and reached first after it was mishandled and the errant throw sailed behind her, as junior Molly Olson came home from third for a 4-1 Newman lead. Waldschmidt scored next for a 5-1 lead on a hit by sophomore Amiya Rodriguez – the pop fly landed in the infield near second base on a misplay by the shortstop.
In the bottom of the third inning, Newman broke it wide open. Ely hit a one-out single to spark the rally, then junior Addison Foster drew a walk and Olson reached on an error to load the bases.
Up next, freshman Brenleigh Cook hammered a three-run triple to left-center, then Duhon and Waldschmidt followed with RBI doubles to center, and senior Carlin Brady hit an RBI single to left-center.
Oetting doubled next, then Ely crushed a two-run triple to right. A Foster RBI single to short capped the nine-run onslaught, as the Comets went up 14-1.
“We have so much fun in the dugout, just with our cheers, and everybody’s momentum just keeps going up. And so does our energy,” Waldschmidt said about the big third inning. “We’re just all having fun in the dugout, as a team, and we want everyone to succeed.”
In the bottom of the fourth, Brady walked it off with a two-run triple to right, scoring Waldschmidt and Rodriguez for the 15th and 16th runs.
Ely finished a home run shy of the cycle, going 3 for 3 with four RBIs. Waldschmidt went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Duhon doubled, homered and drove in two runs, and Brady went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs. Oetting added two hits for the Comets.
Waldschmidt earned the complete-game win, allowing one unearned run and one hit, striking out eight with two walks. She worked 1-2-3 innings in the first and third.
“I think my curveball was really working. I’ve had to play through a lot of adversity the past couple of days – it’s just like a couple personal things – and I feel like my team has played very well for me this week in the infield and outfield, and I just felt really confident. And I just know I can rely on them,” she said.
Mason doubled for Monmouth-Roseville’s only hit. The Titans never advanced a runner past second base.