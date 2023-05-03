Softball: Rock Falls scores early, often in win over Dixon

DIXON – Rock Falls set the tone from the start in a Big Northern Conference softball game Tuesday at Reynolds Field.
The Rockets scored seven runs in the top of the first inning, then added on in each of the next three innings to defeat the Dixon Duchesses 18-2 in four innings.
[ Photos from Rock Falls vs. Dixon softball ]
“We’ve talked about all season getting ahead early, so it’s been nice these last few games jumping out on the other team early and getting that lead in the first few innings instead of waiting until later on in the game,” senior pitcher Katie Thatcher said. “It gives me some reassurance out there in the circle that we have a lead that makes it me more comfortable throwing pitches.”
Eight different Rockets had at least two hits, five had at least three hits, and every spot in the lineup contributed either a run, an RBI or both.
Thatcher was 3 for 4 with a pair of home runs, Maddie Morgan was 4 for 4 with a double, and each of them had five RBIs. Thatcher scored three runs, and Morgan scored twice.
“I came right off the bat hitting; I felt so powerful today,” said Morgan, whose five RBIs were a career high in a single game. “I told Olivia [Osborne] that I was going to hit good today because I had McDonald’s before the game. These last few games, I’ve felt really powerful, and I’ve just been hitting the ball like I’m supposed to, and I’ve just felt really strong.”
Zoe Morgan was 3 for 3 with a solo homer and four runs, Rylee Johnson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Brooke Howard was 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI, and Osborne was 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs for Rock Falls (21-4, 11-1 BNC). Savanna Fritz went 2 for 2 with a pair of runs scored, and Abby Whiles was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs for the Rockets.
“It’s nice because I don’t have to look at the lineup and worry. I know that somebody’s going to get a hit,” Maddie Morgan said. “I can always look at the lineup and know that we’re going to score and we’re going to play a good game.”
“We knew coming in that they’re a really good team, and we knew that we had to bring our best – and we didn’t today,” Dixon coach Candi Rogers said. “They were hitting it hard and hitting the gaps. I mean, what do you do when they have that many hits – except hit back, and we didn’t do that today.”
Howard tripled and Fritz walked to start the game, then Thatcher smashed a three-run home run well over the fence in center field. Zoe Morgan followed with her homer, and it was 4-0 Rock Falls before an out was recorded.
Maddie Morgan and Osborne both had RBI singles, then Howard added one of her own in her second at-bat of the inning for a 7-0 lead.
“It’s a lot more comfortable knowing that we have that base to build from,” Maddie Morgan said. “Every time Katie smacks one over, we all just go dead silent and we’re all just so excited. That’s something that we’re really strong at, is being up and being loud and strong and powerful.”
Maddie Morgan had a two-out, two-run double in the top of the second, then Patty Teague drove in a run in the third with a sacrifice fly before Fritz scored on a wild pitch. Maddie Morgan, Johnson and Osborne all had RBI singles to make it 14-0.
Pinch-hitter Emma Skinner doubled to lead off the fourth, then Thatcher launched a high fly ball over the fence in left-center. Maddie Morgan and Johnson later added RBI singles, and the Rockets led 18-0.
“The last few games, we’ve all been contributing, which is a big part of it for us as we get ready to go into the postseason,” Thatcher said. “Everybody is playing their part, and finally we’re all clicking and doing what we need to do. It’s nice to have everybody knowing their roles and going out there and fulfilling their spots.”
Dixon (3-12, 3-9 BNC) broke up Thatcher’s no-hitter in the bottom of the fourth when Bailey Tegeler beat out a grounder off of Thatcher’s leg for an infield single. Elly Brown then laid down a sacrifice bunt, but the Rock Falls defenders collided while trying to field it. As the ball skittered away, Tegeler rounded second and headed to third; the throw went into left field, and Tegeler and Brown both came all the way around to score.
“That last inning is what we talked about afterward. It was bad to start, but we ended on a positive note, and for a young team, I think that’s big for us in the next game. Obviously we didn’t win the game, but it was a good way to finish it,” Rogers said. “I think that definitely gives a lot of experience to both of our pitchers, being in those situations. Elly got that bunt down, we made some plays; to me, that’s huge for us.
“We’ve just got to be more aggressive at the plate, go after strikes; we’re watching a lot of strikes go by, and we have to go after those. We just have to keep working, keep learning.”
Thatcher finished the one-hitter with six strikeouts and a hit batter, throwing 32 of her 41 pitches for strikes; she followed an 11-pitch first inning with three 10-pitch innings. Both runs were unearned.
The Rockets pounded out 23 hits. Dixon starter Allie Abell struck out two and walked three in 2 2/3 innings, and Morgyn Bailey pitched the final inning and a third for the Duchesses.