Softball: Stingley’s walk-off homer sends Sterling past Newman

STERLING – A big crowd assembled Friday afternoon to watch the Sterling and Newman softball teams face off in a crosstown contest.
They got their money’s worth.
Both teams had big hits, both teams made clutch plays in the field, and pitchers from both teams got out of multiple jams to keep the game going.
[ Photos from Newman at Sterling softball ]
In the end, Sienna Stingley hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to lift Sterling to a 5-3 win over Newman.
Stingley, who also had 19 strikeouts in the circle for the Golden Warriors, drove a 1-1 pitch deep over the left field fence for a no-doubt dinger to send the Sterling fans home happy.
“I thought they would walk me, because they intentionally walked me the time before, so I was thinking they’d probably do it again,” Stingley said. “But it doesn’t really matter, because we’re going to hit behind me anyway.”
It was the perfect capper to a stellar softball game, and it was fitting that it came off Stingley’s bat. She was 3 for 4 and finished a triple shy of the cycle, driving in four runs. She gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first with an RBI double to drive in Lily Cantu, then drove in Cantu again in the third with a hard grounder that ricocheted off Newman pitcher Ady Waldshmidt’s ankle for an infield single.
Waldschmidt limped out of the game; she stayed in the lineup as the designated player from that point on, and Jess Johns took over in the circle – and immediately got out of a jam.
She walked the first batter she faced to load the bases, but then struck out the next two to keep the Newman deficit at 2-1. Later, she limited the damage in the seventh, giving up just one run after the Warriors started the inning with runners on second and third and nobody out.
Then she had the same situation in the eighth inning, but kept Sterling scoreless after Molly Olson threw out a Sterling runner at home plate for the first out, then Johns got two popouts to escape unscathed.
“Just acting like it’s any other game, any other situation, that’s the key,” John said about pitching in pressure situations. “If you’re the pitcher, you have to be able to keep your head, even if you don’t think you’re doing your best. Also, if you’re not doing your best, you can rely on your team to make those plays. We had Molly throw a girl out, Brenleigh [Cook] make a diving catch. It worked out this game where if I had an off pitch, my team was there to back me up, so that was nice.”
But Sterling kept up the pressure and had at least one baserunner in all but one inning. In the ninth, Lauren Jacobs led off with a solid double into the left-center field gap, then Stingley followed with the game-winning blast.
“We felt like it was only a matter of time,” Stingley said. “We kind of just came together and said, ‘All right, we all can do it, we’ve all seen her multiple innings now, we’ve just got to put the bat to the ball and just play cleanly.’ I believe in my teammates. We’re not worried about defense, offense; we can play a game all day and we’ll still win if we stay together. So that’s our main thing this week, has been play together all the time.”
Newman scored its first run in the top of the third. Madison Duhon singled with one out, went to second when Waldschmidt’s laser line drive back up the middle was knocked down by Stingley for an out, then scored when Johns’ two-out fly ball to right was dropped.
The Comets took the lead an inning later. Lucy Oetting singled with one out, then Amiya Rodriguez followed with a double down the left-field line. Oetting sprinted all the way around the bases to score, and Rodriguez stopped halfway between second and third when the throw went to home plate. Sterling threw back to second base, but Rodriguez took off to third, then came home to score when the throw went into center field.
“I saw them throw home, and I thought, ‘They’re not going to throw it to second, so I’m going to go toward third.’ And then since I was already halfway, when they threw it to second, I took off for third, and then it was a bad throw to second and I just took home,” Rodriguez said. “I saw that the throw wasn’t going to make it there, so I just took off. I thought, ‘What’s the worst that could happen? If I get thrown out, at least we tied the score, and at least I hustled.’
“I was out of breath for the whole next inning.”
Stingley settled in after that, allowing just two baserunners the rest of the way, and recorded 11 of her 19 strikeouts over the final five innings.
“I’m really close with my pitching coach [Larry Rice]. He knows my pitches really well,” Stingley said. “We work together all the time, and it’s just a matter of collaboration and trust, then going out and executing pitches.”
Meanwhile, Sterling kept the pressure on, and eventually broke through to tie the game. Cantu singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh, then went to third after an error on Carley Sullivan’s sacrifice bunt. Jacobs followed with a blooper to short right field, which Newman second baseman Cook made a diving, over-the-shoulder catch for an out, but Cantu sprinted home with the tying run.
“Just keeping our energy up, and not letting anything get us down,” Cantu said about the key to keeping the pressure on. “If someone made a mistake or did something bad, making sure that there wasn’t a snowball effect and let it get to us. It’s just making sure you’re not nervous, and just playing.”
Despite the loss, the Comets were happy with how well they played and the effort they gave in a rivalry game between two strong teams in front of a big crowd.
“My heart was in my stomach, and it was a fun game,” Rodriguez said. “We all came in here and were all excited. Win or lose, overall I could care less, as long as we came out here and we played as hard as we could and gave it our all – which is exactly what we did.”