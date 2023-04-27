Softball: Sterling finds groove, pulls away from Morrison

STERLING – The first time through the batting order was a sort of feeling-out process by the Sterling Golden Warriors.
The next time up, they pounced.
The Warriors scored multiple runs in each of the final three innings in a 14-4, six-inning win over the Morrison Fillies on Wednesday afternoon in Sterling.
“The second time through, it’s a lot easier. We were more comfortable with reading her spin and movement,” Carley Sullivan said. “Energy plays a big part in how we hit, and how the whole game goes, and we had a lot of it later in the game.”
The energy kept building thanks to two-out RBIs; Sterling (13-4) scored half of its runs with two outs.
Marley Sechrest started that trend with a two-out, two-run single in the first inning for a 2-0 lead. Katie Taylor and Lily Cantu each had two-out RBI hits in the fourth inning, then Cantu, Sullivan and Lauren Jacobs added three more in the fifth.
In that inning, Katie Dittmar’s pop foul behind first base was caught for the second out of the inning, and Mya Lira sprinted home. The throw to the plate was high, and courtesy runner Dasia Lewis came all the way around from second to score another run.
Cantu, Sullivan and Jacobs set the table at the top of the order with two hits each; Cantu and Sullivan each had RBI doubles.
“I love seeing my name in the leadoff spot,” Cantu said. “I’m excited, but I try and be patient, just have fun and make sure I’m staying calm and not being nervous about it. All I’m thinking is just to protect; any pitch that’s close, inside or outside, just swing at those pitches and try to make something happen.”
After Sechrest staked Sterling to a two-run lead in the first, Ellie Leigh made it 3-0 with a solo home run on the first pitch in the bottom of the second. But Morrison pitcher Jordan Eads got the next six outs in a row; she needed only five pitches to get through the third inning.
Bella Duncan cut the Fillies’ deficit to 3-2 with a two-run home run in the top of the third, just clearing the center-field fence with a high fly ball after fouling off the first four pitches of her at-bat, including a pair of tough two-strike pitches from Sterling starter Sienna Stingley.
“I was going to try and capitalize on the mistake. I knew I was going to get a lot of pitches around the plate, so when I got the one that I wanted, I finally took a good swing and hit it hard,” Duncan said. “Everybody definitely started to gain more confidence after that, and we went into the next inning with more confidence than we’d had the whole game.”
But Sterling reasserted itself in the bottom of the fourth. Sechrest led off with a walk, then courtesy runner Lily Martinez stole second and went to third on a wild pitch before scoring on Lira’s sacrifice fly to center.
Dittmar started a two-out rally with a single to left, then Katie Taylor drove her in with a double into the gap in right-center field. Cantu followed with an RBI single, then Sullivan singled to knock Eads out of the game. Marissa Folkers came on in relief for Morrison (10-6), and after walking Jacobs to load the bases, induced an inning-ending groundout to second to keep the score 6-2.
But Stingley pitched around a two-out single in the top of the fifth, and the Warriors added on in the bottom. Lira walked with one out, then went to second on a wild pitch. Martinez, pinch-hitting for Leigh, blooped a single into short center field; Lira had to hold up at second to make sure it wasn’t caught. But a wild pitch moved them up to second and third, then Lira tagged up and took off for home on Dittmar’s foulout that turned into two Sterling runs.
Taylor walked, then Cantu and Sullivan followed with back-to-back RBI doubles, before Jacobs singled to left-center to drive in Sullivan for an 11-2 lead.
“Just making hard contact and getting people around the bases, just being the next one in line to get a hit. That’s how we keep it moving,” Sullivan said. “The pitching wasn’t too fast, so we just had to wait back on it and drive it.”
Morrison tried to battle back in the top of the sixth off reliever Leigh. Eads led off with a hot smash to third that bounced off Sullivan and into foul territory for a double, then went to third on a wild pitch and scored on BayLeigh Brewer’s single up the middle.
Allie Anderson hit a one-out grounder to second base that was misplayed for an error, then went to second when the throw back into the infield went to third to try and nab Brewer. Folkers followed with a sacrifice bunt, but Leigh tried to throw Brewer out at home and the throw went high; Anderson went to third and Folkers took second on the play.
“I feel like we’re pretty good at coming back when we get down a little bit. We never give up or stop playing hard,” said Brewer, who had two hits. “We came in knowing they were good pitchers, and we knew they were going to be [pitching] on the plate, so we had to be swinging.”
But Leigh got another comebacker for the second out, and when Anderson took off for the plate on the throw to first, Stingley fired home to Sechrest in plenty of time to tag out Anderson and end the inning.
Dittmar then ended the game in the bottom of the inning. Lira reached on an error and Leigh walked, then Dittmar turned on a 2-2 pitch and smashed a three-run home run to left field to walk it off.
“I really just wanted to get a hit so I could at least bat .500 today. My at-bat before, they made a really good catch, and I just wanted to find a gap this time,” Dittmar said. “I went up there thinking, ‘As long as I don’t strike out this at-bat, I’m happy.’ I guess we’re all happy after that.”
The top three in the order combined for six hits – including two doubles – four runs scored and four RBIs, while Leigh, Dittmar, Taylor and pinch-hitter Martinez in the bottom three spots had five hits – including a pair of homers – seven runs scored and six RBIs. In all, eight of the spots in the Sterling lineup drove in runs, and seven of them scored at least once.
“I think we’re all just getting in our groove, really. It’s that time of the season where we need to really start picking things up, and we are,” Dittmar said. “I think our hitting has really come around, and we’re definitely all coming around with picking each other up and doing what we need to do in two-out situations to keep rolling.”
Stingley allowed to runs and four hits in five innings in the circle, striking out five without a walk; she threw 80% of her pitches (59 out of 74) for strikes. Leigh gave up two runs and two hits in an inning of work; neither Sterling pitcher walked or hit a batter.
Eads gave up six runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking two. Folkers allowed eight runs (six earned) and five hits in 1 1/3 innings, with five walks.
Despite the loss, the Fillies weren’t too disappointed with the experience of playing a strong 3A team on the road.
“We didn’t have anything to lose coming into this game,” Brewer said. “I feel like all you’ve got to do is give it your best shot.”
“We’re glad we played this game, and we definitely learned that when we have one mistake, we can’t have a snowball effect and let it cause multiple mistakes,” Duncan added. “Obviously mistakes are going to happen, but you have to shake them off. That’s the biggest thing that we learned as a team in this game.”