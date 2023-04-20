Softball: Pitchers rule as Sterling tops E-P 1-0

STERLING – In an instant classic pitchers’ duel Wednesday afternoon, one swing was all it took for the Sterling Golden Warriors.
After Sterling’s Ellie Leigh and Erie-Prophetstown’s Aylah Jones matched zeroes for six innings, Lauren Jacobs had the hit and sprint around the bases in the bottom of the seventh to give the Warriors a 1-0 walk-off win over the Panthers.
“I just trusted my offense,” Leigh said. “They were struggling at first, but I knew in our last inning that something was going to happen. It was either going to be Lauren or Sienna [Stingley] who was going to get the big hit, and we made it interesting at the end, definitely.”
Turns out it was Jacobs. With one out and nobody on, the senior center fielder lined a hit into right-center field. It rolled all the way to the fence, and Jacobs never slowed down as she rounded second.
The throw in from the outfield was off-target to the cutoff, and Jacobs rounded third and kept sprinting toward home. The relay throw was finally made, but it sailed high over the E-P catcher’s head, and Jacobs slid across the plate to set off a wild celebration with her teammates.
“She was throwing me riseballs and changeups all game, and that at-bat, I had fouled off two and watched one already, so I kind of expected a changeup, and I just kept my weight back and put a good swing on it,” Jacobs said about the key hit. “I was thinking triple the whole way, then Donnie [Dittmar, Sterling’s coach] started jumping and waving his arm as I got to third, and he sent me home. I just ran as hard as I could.
“That game was definitely a pitchers’ duel, and I felt like it was going to come down to one or two hits to win the game – and it just happened to be us with the big hit.”
Leigh and Jones were both masterful in the circle. Leigh allowed two hits and three walks in the shutout, striking out 12 and throwing 79 of her 121 pitches for strikes.
“Basically getting ahead in the count, just making sure my first pitch is where I want it to be,” Leigh said of her key to success. “I want them to just get frozen on it because they’re not expecting an inside or outside pitch, or even going up the ladder with a high pitch. They really liked the high balls, so we just kept throwing them.”
Leigh pitched around two-out walks in the first and third innings, then after E-P’s Hannah Ryan broke up the no-hitter with a leadoff single to center in the fifth, Leigh struck out the next two hitters and induced a flyout to strand Ryan at second.
The sixth inning was the best chance to score for the Panthers (6-5). Sydney Schwartz led off with a walk – her second of the game – then took second on a wild pitch. With one out, Jaylynn Hamilton blooped a hit down the right-field line, dropping it just fair into no-man’s land between Sterling’s right fielder, first baseman and second baseman. It turned out to be a double, but Schwartz had to wait near second base to see if the ball would be caught, and she could only advance to third.
Jones crushed the next pitch toward third base, but it was a one-hopper to Carley Sullivan, and she looked back Schwartz and fired across the diamond for the out. Leigh then forced a fly ball from Jaiden Oleson that right fielder Lily Cantu ran down in foul territory for the final out.
“We had Aylah up there with runners on second and third, and she’s hit lights out this year. She put the ball in play, hit it hard, and they just made that play when they needed to,” E-P coach Kerrie McDonnell said. “And that’s softball. We had our chances to score, but we couldn’t get bunts down in a few places where we needed one.”
Jones matched Leigh out for out the entire game. The senior threw 63 of her 86 pitches for strikes, kept the Warriors off-balance all game long, and allowed one unearned run and two hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out 12 and walking just one.
Sterling (11-4) had just three baserunners in the game.
“Aylah’s been fighting a quad injury this entire season, and this is by far the best game we’ve seen her throw this year. Everything was working today, and she was throwing the hardest she’s thrown,” McDonnell said. “Just a lot of switching up pitches to keep them off-balance, and that’s what we like to do most. She looked great today.”
Jones retired 16 of the first 17 batters she faced, allowing just one baserunner through the first five innings, when she walked Jacobs with two outs in the fourth. Cantu broke up the no-no with a bloop single to short right field with one out in the sixth, but was then thrown out trying to steal second base, and Jones struck out the next hitter to end the inning.
She set the tone from the start, as she struck out the side in the first inning on 10 pitches, then recorded two more strikeouts and a popout on nine pitches in the second.
“Screwball and riseball, usually, those are my go-to pitches. We were all pretty nervous, and that good start kind of just helped us a little bit,” Jones said. “My teammates kept me calm, and we just tried to keep our confidence up, keep everyone’s moods up, because we knew it was going to be a tough game. We didn’t know what to expect walking into this, and everyone’s pretty excited with how well we played.”