Softball: Newman strong in all three phases to top Polo

STERLING – The Newman Comets were firing on all cylinders Wednesday afternoon in their nonconference softball game against the Polo Marcos.
Ady Waldschmidt struck out 11 in a no-hitter, the defense didn’t make any mistakes behind her, and the offense provided plenty of run support in a 13-0, five-inning victory at home.
“I think just having such a family-oriented team is fun. You look to your right and you look to your left and you have your friends out there with you,” Waldschmidt said. “We just all play together, and we have fun.”
Madison Duhon led the offensive onslaught, finishing a home run shy of the cycle and driving in five runs. She singled in a run in the first inning, doubled home another run in the second, and ripped a bases-loaded triple in the fourth. Duhon also scored three times, including a delayed steal of home in the second.
“We had a really good practice yesterday – we hit a lot – and I think that boosted everyone’s confidence coming into this game, because everyone hit pretty well yesterday,” Duhon said. “It’s great to see everybody contribute. I think it’s going to boost everyone’s confidence. We have two big games coming up Thursday and Friday, so hopefully it carries over.”
Lucy Oetting also went 3 for 4 and scored three runs from the leadoff spot for Newman (5-3), while Waldschmidt was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Carlin Brady had two hits, a run scored and an RBI, and Amiya Rodriguez and Molly Olson each scored two runs despite not having an official at-bat between them; Rodriguez walked in both of her plate appearances, and Olson drew three bases on balls.
“I think it helps that everybody had a lot of confidence today, and we hit the ball hard,” Oetting said. “As leadoff, I just like to take some pitches, see what the pitcher is like, and help the rest of the team see what she’s like. Then I just try to battle back and hit good pitches. We all did that today.”
Every spot in the Newman lineup either had a hit or reached base, and seven of the nine spots in the order either scored a run or drove one in.
Sophia Ely and Leah Kalina also drove in runs for the Comets, with Kalina’s RBI single right after Duhon’s triple in the fourth eliciting a loud cheer from her teammates in the dugout. Known for her stellar photography skills from the bench, Kalina is a popular teammate, and her run-scoring hit was just as exciting for the Comets as it was for her.
“Games like these sometimes mean even more than big conference wins, because to see everybody get to participate is so great,” Waldschmidt said. “Leah’s hit, that was the greatest moment ever. She gets all the credit for the great pictures she takes, but you can finally see her hard work pay off. She’s always working, stays after practice, and she really deserved it – and so did everybody else.”
In the circle, Waldschmidt walked two and hit a batter, and worked deep into a lot of counts. But she struck out the side in the first inning, and had two strikeouts in each of the next four innings. She worked 1-2-3 innings in the third, fourth and fifth, retiring the final 10 batters she faced, and didn’t allow a ball to be hit out of the infield.
And her defense was flawless behind her, including a diving stop on a ground ball up the middle by second baseman Brenleigh Cook in the third inning. Cook quickly got to her feet and threw to first baseman Sam Ackman, who stretched out to scoop up the throw for the out.
“I have confidence in my teammates,” Waldschmidt said. “It’s just really nice to know that I can trust all of them to make plays behind me, so I can just play the game and pitch how I can pitch.”
Camrynn Jones and Ali Danekas drew the walks for Polo, and Courtney Bushman was hit by a pitch. All three baserunners reached with two outs in the inning.
Freshmen Jones and Grace Miatke both pitched for the Marcos, as did junior Karlea Frey. Jones started and allowed eight runs (six earned) and seven hits in two innings, walking five and hitting a batter.
Frey pitched the third inning, and didn’t allow a run despite the first two Newman hitters reaching on a single and an error. Miatke gave up five runs (four earned) and three hits in one inning of work, walking two and hitting a batter.
“Beautiful weather today, and we had some good plays. But they hit the ball really well, and we just need to keep working,” Polo coach Melissa Frey said. “We have another conference game tomorrow, so we were kind of making sure that we have people in place for tomorrow night for the conference game.”