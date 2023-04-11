Softball: Sterling can’t keep up with Marengo

STERLING – Strong pitching, consistent defense and an aggressive offense were the perfect recipe for the Marengo Indians on Monday during their nonconference softball game in Sterling.
Lilly Kunzer started with four scoreless innings, and the Indians’ bats built a big lead en route to a 13-5 win.
“We definitely want to attack in the beginning, set the tone early and keep it going through the game,” Marengo’s Mia Lulinski said. “We showed that today, just kept it up throughout all seven innings, just kept hitting, kept scoring runs.”
Marengo (8-1) got the job done up and down the lineup. Lulinski hit a pair of solo home runs – her first homers of the season – and had three RBIs on her three hits, Emily White also smacked a solo homer, and Gabby Christopher had a two-out, two-run double to build a 9-0 lead going into the bottom of the fifth.
Kunzer drove in the first run of the game in the top of the second, then scored on a two-out error. White’s homer sparked a four-run rally in the fourth, as Marissa Young, Kylee Jensen and Lulinski followed with RBI hits for a 6-0 lead, then Christopher’s double capped a three-run fifth.
“We had a lot of enthusiasm, really picked each other up, and I think that we definitely got our timing down. We were a little more decisive and maybe not swinging at so much, but really hitting the pitches we wanted,” Lulinski said. “We definitely did OK at the plate today.”
But Sterling (7-2) didn’t give in. Two-out walks to 8-9 hitters Katie Taylor and Nevaeh Frey in the bottom of the fifth turned into a four-run rally, as Lauren Jacobs ripped an RBI double and Mya Lira followed with a three-run homer just to the right of center field to make it 9-4.
“I think we definitely fought back toward the end, kind of similar to our Sherrard game. We definitely battled with our bats, taking more pitches, making their pitchers work a little more,” Lira said. “I think we were recognizing what she was throwing, we were more used to what she was pitching and knew what expect a little more. We were able to pick it up right when she was throwing it, and we were able to get some hits and score some runs.”
Marengo answered in the next half-inning, as Lulinski’s first homer was followed by a sac fly from Alyssa Pollnow and a two-out RBI single by Maddy Christopher in the top of the sixth for a 12-4 lead.
Ellie Leigh pounded an RBI double off the fence in right field in the bottom of the sixth, but the Golden Warriors couldn’t get any closer. Lulinski’s second homer with two outs in the top of the seventh provided the final margin.
“We needed to be a little bit more disciplined the first time through the order; a couple of the hitters were swinging and missing, and we don’t normally do that. I think we were maybe a little anxious, so we calmed down and the kids did a great job,” Marengo interim head coach Rob Jasinski said. “The bottom of the lineup really hit the ball hard, and it’s really good when they do that, because the team feeds off of that. It’s a great group of kids, they’re all athletic, so it’s a fun team to coach.”
Maddy Christopher had three hits and scored twice, and Young, Jensen, Lulinski, Kunzer and White each scored two runs. Eight Marengo players had at least one hit in the game, seven Indians scored, and all nine starters reached base at least once.
After allowing two hits in four shutout innings to open the game, Kunzer finished with four runs and five hits allowed in five innings, with six strikeouts and two walks. Jozsa Christiansen gave up a run and a hit in two innings of relief, striking out one and walking three. The Marengo defense did not commit an error behind them.
“It was so easy to get the bats going because our pitching and defense played so well. Once the energy gets flowing, we build off each other,” Lulinski said. “It’s so easy to get enthusiastic and want to go hit the ball and run the bases. We really love it.”
All six Sterling hits came from different players, and all nine starters reached base at least once. Sienna Stingley took the loss, giving up six runs (five earned) and eight hits in four innings, striking out three and hitting a batter. Leigh allowed seven runs (four earned) and seven hits in three innings of relief, with one strikeout and one walk.
“I was really proud that they fought back there at the end, but we’ve just got to stop getting down early,” Sterling coach Donnie Dittmar said. “I’ll never fault them for them for their fight at the end, we’ve just got to start out a little hotter. … I just felt like we played on their terms almost all game, so we’ve got to be better at dictating that.”