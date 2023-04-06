Softball: Oregon takes control early for BNC win over Dixon

DIXON – Looking for a fast start on the road Wednesday, the Oregon Hawks grabbed the early lead and never let Dixon get back into it in a 7-1 Big Northern Conference win at Reynolds Field.
The Hawks (5-1, 2-0 BNC) scored four runs before they even made their second out of the game, and tacked on two more runs in the second inning to take control right out of the gate.
“Before the game, we talked about how we just wanted to attack from the start, and just get a good jump on them, and we did,” Reilee Suter said. “It feels good to have so many players contribute, and it shows that a lot of hard work pays off.”
The early runs put starting pitcher Ava Hackman (2-0) at ease, as she had a four-run lead before she even threw a pitch. She ended up allowing four hits and a walk in four-plus shutout innings, striking out four and hitting a batter.
“It made me feel a lot better to have that lead, and it was definitely a lot easier on me because I didn’t feel as much pressure as I normally do when I first go out there,” Hackman said. “My drop balls were definitely working at the beginning, and then my rise was working a little bit too. But I was having just a little trouble with my changeup, and then I got in trouble with my drop ball at the end, but our defense was very good today and I was very happy with how we played.”
Dixon (1-3, 1-1 BNC) put runners on base in every inning, but didn’t threaten until the fifth. The Duchesses loaded the bases on a hit by pitch and two walks, but came up empty after the Hawks threw out Aly Moore trying to score on Ana Kate Phillips’ deep flyout to center.
Dixon stranded runners in scoring position in four different innings, and didn’t score until Ava Valk’s two-out RBI single to drive in Bailey Tegeler in the bottom of the seventh.
“Just get the ball in play, that was our plan,” said Valk, who had two hits and reached base in all four plate appearances. “We knew Oregon was going to be tough, and we always say ‘Just a little poke’ to put the ball in play and make the defense work. We did that tonight, but unfortunately it didn’t go our way.”
Ella Dannhorn led off the game for Oregon with a double on a misplayed fly ball to left field, then went to third on a wild pitch before Suter singled up the middle to drive her in. Suter stole second and scored on Gracen Pitts’ to the other side of second base, then after a wild pitch, Pitts scored on Hackman’s double on a misplayed ball to right. Hackman later scored on a sacrifice bunt-turned-fielder’s choice by Abigail Rogers; the throw to the plate was late on the play.
Suter and Hackman came through again in the second inning, as Suter lined a solo home run to left-center with two outs, then Pitts singled to left and scored when Hackman doubled into the gap in left-center.
“I didn’t know if it was going to clear the fence,” Suter said of her home run. “I felt like it was just a line drive, and then I looked and it was over the fence. I just had good contact.”
After Dixon starter Morgyn Bailey (0-2) was touched for six runs and seven hits in the first two innings, Allie Abell came on in the third and slowed down the Oregon offense. She gave up an unearned run and two hits over the final five innings, striking out three, walking three and hitting a batter.
“I knew that we had to change something, because things weren’t working for us, and I just had the drive to come in and get outs, try to do something to help the team,” Abell said.
“Allie was just getting her screwballs and her curveballs and two-seams in there really good,” said Valk, Dixon’s catcher. “I was calling them and she was just throwing them right where I wanted them. She was getting a lot of players swinging and missing, and the defense played a great game, too.”
The Hawks had a walk and a single in the third inning, then a leadoff single in the fourth and a leadoff walk in the fifth, but didn’t score. In the sixth, Dannhorn was hit by a pitch with one out, then stole second and came all the way around to score on a throwing error on Suter’s grounder.
But Abell worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning, as third baseman Elly Brown made her second diving catch of the game; shortstop Phillips, center fielder Tegeler and left fielder Delaney Bruce also made running catches in the game for the Duchesses.
“It definitely helps a lot that the defense was playing so good behind me and Morgyn,” Abell said. “It makes you a lot more confident if they do hit it that you know there are people behind you that will back you up. It’s very nice as a pitcher.”
Dannhorn, Suter, Pitts and Hackman each had two hits as the top four hitters in Oregon’s lineup went 8 for 15 with three doubles, a home run, five RBIs and all seven runs scored. In the circle, Emma Schlichtmann allowed one run and two hits in three innings of relief, striking out four and walking two.
In addition to Valk’s two hits, Abell, Phillips, Bruce and Kennedy Haenitsch all had singles, and Tegeler walked twice in the leadoff spot.
Despite the loss, the Duchesses played solid defense and were aggressive on offense, and they believe that if they keep doing that, the wins will come.
“I think so, yeah. I think that we definitely have the potential in us, and once we figure it out, I think that we’ll win some games and be a good team,” Abell said.