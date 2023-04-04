Softball: Rock Falls rallies late to win BNC opener

ROCK FALLS – After a slow start in their Big Northern Conference opener at home Monday, the Rock Falls Rockets bounced back late to defeat North Boone 5-3.
The Rockets (6-0, 1-0 BNC) trailed 2-0 after just one out in the top of the first inning. But Katie Thatcher stranded a pair of baserunners in scoring position to end the inning, then found her rhythm and didn’t allow a baserunner over the next three innings.
“The first inning, we started off a little shaky, with two errors off the bat, so once we got dialed in and figured our stuff out, we were able to dominate,” Thatcher said. “Defense was key in this game, and also just pounding the strike zone and making them swing at those pitches I want them to swing at.”
A single by North Boone’s Olivia Johnson to lead off the top of the fifth inning turned into a 3-0 lead when she went to second on a wild pitch, took third on a passed ball, and scored on an infield error.
But Rock Falls had the answer. Maddie Morgan reached on a one-out error, then Olivia Osborne walked to bring up the top of the order. Brooke Howard smacked a single to center to load the bases, then Rylee Johnson hit a grounder back to the pitcher – but the throw caromed off the catcher’s mitt as Morgan scored, and Osborne raced in behind her to make it 3-2.
“That wasn’t the best hit I’ve ever had, but it was good enough in the moment, and it worked out for us and got us two runs,” Johnson said. “It turned out to be perfect in the moment, and I’m happy I could make something happen.”
With runners on second and third and one out, Thatcher smashed a sacrifice fly to left to drive in Howard with the tying run. Zoe Morgan followed with a blooper to short right field, and the Vikings right fielder raced and dove to seemingly catch the ball – but it bounced out when she hit the ground, and Johnson crossed home plate with a leap and a yell, pumping her fists as the Rockets took the lead.
“I thought the right fielder had it, and it looked like a hard play,” Johnson said. “I didn’t know if it would work until I saw it pop out of her glove, and I was screaming and jumping up and down on the plate.”
Rock Falls tacked on an insurance run in the sixth, as Abby Whiles reached on an error to start the inning, then went to second on Savanna Fritz’s groundout. Maddie Morgan singled sharply to center to move Whiles to third, then Morgan took second when the throw went to the plate.
Osborne followed with a deep fly ball to center field, and Whiles tagged up and scored easily on the Rockets’ second sac fly of the game.
The run made the top of the seventh a little less stressful for Thatcher in the circle. Olivia Johnson and Danity Lopez singled and walked to start the inning for North Boone (5-3, 0-1), but Thatcher was unfazed. She got a fly out, threw to third for a force out on a comebacker, then struck out the final hitter with a yell and a fist pump to finish off the victory.
“I personally think I thrive under pressure, and I just keep telling myself, ‘Focus, focus, you can do this,’ and dialing in,” Thatcher said about escaping jams. “Getting in my own head space and not listening to the crowd at all is really what pushes me to get out of those situations.”
Thatcher (5-0) allowed three unearned runs and five hits in a complete game, striking out 12 and walking just one. Rylee Johnson, Thatcher and Osborne had RBIs for the Rockets, and Howard, Thatcher, Maddie Morgan and Patty Teague each had a hit.
Cami Carter gave up five unearned runs and four hits in a tough-luck loss for the Vikings, striking out four and walking three. Olivia Johnson and Kamryn Spohr each had two hits; Spohr had an RBI single to drive in Danielle Goodman in the top of the first, then Audrey Pearce scored on a passed ball to stake North Boone to the early 2-0 lead.
“We put ourselves in good position that first inning, got some hits that we needed to drive in baserunners and get going early. We knew it was going to be difficult against Katie; she’s a really good pitcher, so we knew our opportunities were limited. We came out with a nice little lead, and I was happy with that,” North Boone coach Tim Fleming said. “I think we had some pressure on the bases all game long. It’s the conference game, so there’s no panic here; we’ll get those runs through here eventually.”