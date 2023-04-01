SVM previews 2023 softball

Amboy Clippers
Coach: Kelly Whitman (15th year)
Last year’s record: 6-12 (5-5 NUIC South)
Returning players: Addison Shaw, junior; Tyrah Vaessen, sophomore; Madison O’Malley, junior; Haleigh Stenzel, sophomore
Newcomers: Jersey Thomas, senior; Alyvia Whelchel, freshman; Ellie McLaughlin, freshman; Gloria Parker, sophomore
Worth noting: “We will be young, with only one senior and two juniors this year. We will have two freshman pitchers with experience in Whelchel and McLaughlin, and one sophomore pitcher who has seen limited innings. We will look to build off our season last year and work to better our record and compete in the conference. We will be a young group, but I believe with the experience of the upperclassmen and the new girls coming in, we will work hard and have a successful season.” – Coach Whitman
Bureau Valley Storm
Coach: Greg Sayler (5th year)
Last year’s record: 13-12 (5-7 TRAC East)
Top returning players: Madison Smith, sophomore P/IF/OF; Lesleigh Maynard, sophomore SS; McKinley Canady, sophomore C/OF
Other returning players: Emma Stabler, junior IF/OF; Liana Ledergerber, senior OF; Callie Schoff, senior OF; Kate Stoller, junior IF
New players: Landry Hitzler, sophomore C/IF; Olivia Eckberg, junior 1B; Josie Edlefson, junior OF; Carly Reglin, sophomore P/IF
Worth noting: “We’re looking to keep climbing up the ladder. We’re focusing on making the routine plays and not giving the other team extra outs. We have been moving up in the conference standings each year, and our goal is to win a regional title.” – Coach Sayler
Dixon Duchesses
Coach: Candi Rogers (8th year)
Last year’s record: 18-9 (12-6 Big Northern)
Top returning players: Ana Kate Phillips, senior SS/1B; Bailey Tegeler, sophomore OF/IF; Ava Valk, junior C/OF
Key newcomers: Allie Abell, sophomore P/IF; Morgyn Bailey, junior P/IF
Worth noting: “Coming off one of the most successful seasons in school history, we expect to pick up where we left off. We are a young team, but have those three key returning players that are showing great leadership with this team. We have a team that is eager to step into those positions we need to fill.” – Coach Rogers
Eastland Cougars
Coach: Keali Eich (7th year)
Last year’s record: 14-11 (6-4 NUIC South)
Top returning players: Jocelyn Green, senior utility; Mallory Misiewicz, senior IF; Jenica Stoner, junior P; Gracie Steidinger, junior OF; Kennidee Bryant, junior OF; Olivia Klinefelter, sophomore IF; Alyson Knutti, sophomore utility
Key newcomers: Morgan McCullough, freshman IF; Allison Kessler, freshman utility; Tatum Grim, freshman C; Vanessa Allen, freshman utility; Jaden Brower, freshman utility
Worth noting: “We return a handful of starters from last year, and we will have several new faces. Many of the girls who are returning will be playing different positions. Our returning pitcher broke her wrist, so we will need different girls to step up and fill that spot. We expect to look like a very different team from the beginning of the season to the end as girls get used to different positions and underclassmen adjust to varsity softball. Each win this year will be a complete team effort.” – Coach Eich
Erie-Prophetstown Panthers
Coach: Kerrie McDonnell (5th year)
Last year’s record: 15-4 (9-2 TRAC West)
Top returning players: Aylah Jones, senior P; Jaiden Oleson, senior 1B/3B; Jaylynn Hamilton, sophomore SS/3B; Sydney Schwartz, junior C
Key newcomer: Lilly Swatos, freshman P/SS
Worth noting: “Last season set the bar high for us as a program. We return a solid group with big goals ahead of them. We look forward to a healthy, exciting season once again, with a few changes to our roster.” – Coach McDonnell
Fulton Steamers
Coach: Derek Germann (1st year)
Last year’s record: 11-11 (7-3 NUIC West)
Top returning players: Ariana Nielsen, senior IF; Brooklyn Brennan, junior IF; Madyson Luskey, junior IF; Annaka Hackett, junior OF; Addison Hartman, sophomore P; Emily Kane, junior C
Key newcomers: Resse Germann, sophomore utility; Kira Wilson, sophomore IF; Kylie Smither, sophomore IF
Worth noting: “We return four NUIC all-conference candidates from last year’s 11-11 squad that reached the Class 1A Regional championship before falling to the host Pearl City. We are eager to play and look to make a run for the conference title. Sophomore Addison Hartman will provide the bulk of the pitching as we return a host of hitters, led by junior Madyson Luskey. Our defense will be led by a trio of juniors in Brooklyn Brennan, Emily Kane and Annaka Hackett, and sophomore outfielder Resse Germann.” – Coach Germann
Forreston Cardinals
Coach: Paul Waitkoss (1st year)
Last year’s record: 23-5 (9-1 NUIC South)
Top returning players: Rylee Broshous, senior 3B; Alaina Miller, senior P/2B; Hailey Greenfield, senior C; Brooke Boettner, senior SS; Jenna Greenfield, junior CF; Aubrey Sanders, sophomore P/OF
Key newcomers: McKenna Rummel, sophomore OF; Aayla Kiper, sophomore OF
Worth noting: “We return a veteran squad with high expectations after finishing third in Class 1A last season. We graduated our top pitcher and hitter from last season, but the team is poised to keep our feet moving and grinding forward. Aubrey Sanders and Alaina Miller will continue in the circle, and between the two of them last season, they contributed 13 of our 23 wins. They are both excited to be called upon to make the next step.” – Coach Waitkoss
Milledgeville Missiles
Coach: Morgan Adolph (2nd year)
Last year’s record: 4-18
Top returning players: Emma Foster, senior OF; Maliah Grenoble, junior IF; Lily Smith, senior IF; Marissa Sturrup, senior P/IF
Key newcomers: Addison Janssen, freshman IF/OF; Loren Meiners, freshman IF/OF; Kendra Kingsby, freshman IF; Makayla Meier, freshman C
Worth noting: “I am excited to see what this team will do this year. We have a strong group of incoming freshmen that will add a lot of depth to our lineup. Being a younger group this year, we are fortunate to have upperclassman who are willing to step up and lead the younger players. Emma Foster returns as a key defensive player in the outfield, and she also led the team on offense last year. We have been working hard on defense this offseason to prepare us to compete in a strong conference this year.” – Coach Adolph
Morrison Fillies
Coach: Kim Snider (1st year)
Last year’s record: 5-11 (2-7 TRAC West)
Top returning players: Marissa Folkers, senior IF/P; Jordan Eads, junior IF/P; Isabella Duncan, sophomore utility
Key newcomer: Allie Anderson, freshman C/IF
Worth noting: Snider led Forreston to third place at the Class 1A state tournament last season. … “We plan to use our speed, power, and aggressiveness to our advantage by working hard and growing throughout the season.” – Coach Snider
Newman Comets
Coach: JD Waldschmidt (11th year)
Last year’s record: 16-9 (5-7 TRAC East)
Returning players: Ady Waldschmidt, junior P/IF; Carlin Brady, senior C; Madison Duhon, junior CF; Jess Johns, junior P/IF; Sophia Ely, junior OF; Addison Foster, junior IF/OF; Sam Ackman, junior IF/OF; Molly Olson, junior IF; Amiya Rodriguez, sophomore OF; Macie Rosengren, sophomore IF/OF/P
Key newcomers: Brenleigh Cook, freshman IF; Lucy Oetting, freshman IF/OF
Worth noting: “For this season, we return our entire starting lineup from a team that won a regional title last year before losing 1-0 in 8 innings to West Central in the sectional semifinals. We also added two freshmen that will make an immediate impact. Among those returning players, we have four all-staters (Waldschmidt, Brady, Duhon and Johns). Pitching will be one of our team strengths, along with great team speed and athleticism.” – Coach Waldschmidt
Oregon Hawks
Coach: Nate Rogers (3rd year)
Last year’s record: 25-10 (13-5 Big Northern)
Top returning players: Liz Mois, senior C/OF; Reilee Suter, senior SS/C; Ava Hackman, senior 1B/P; Laila Anderson, senior OF; Abigail Rogers, senior 1B/DP; Ella Dannhorn, sophomore 3B/SS; Gracen Pitts, junior 2B/1B
Key newcomers: Abree Barker, sophomore OF; Emma Schlichtmann, sophomore P/1B; Abi Fletcher, junior DP/1B; Madi Shaffer, sophomore 3B/OF; Imagin Terlikowski, senior 1B/DP
Worth noting: The Hawks won a 2A regional title last year. … “I expect us to be a hard-working team that will grow a lot during the season. I look forward to a very competitive conference and nonconference schedule.” – Coach Rogers
Polo Marcos
Coach: Melissa Frey (1st year)
Last year’s record: 8-8 (6-3 NUIC South)
Top returning players: Lindee Poper, senior SS/1B/OF; Jasmyn Ludewig, senior C/OF; Karlea Frey, junior P/utility; Sydnei Rahn, junior C/OF; Cheyenne Wilkins, sophomore P/OF
Key newcomers: Camrynn Jones, freshman P/utility; Grace Miatke, freshman P/utility; Izabella Witkowski, freshman C/utility
Worth noting: “We are excited about this season. We have five solid returning starters from last season. Although overall we are a young team, we have options with the players on this team. They are a great group of girls, on and off the field. They have been working hard, and if we all put the team first and work together toward our goals, I believe we will have a successful season.” – Coach Frey
Rock Falls Rockets
Coach: Steve Giddings (2nd year)
Last year’s record: 22-12 (14-4 Big Northern)
Top returning players: Kate Thatcher, senior P/OF; Brooke Howard, senior IF/OF; Rylee Johnson, senior SS
New players to watch: Olivia Osborne, junior C; Maddie Morgan, sophomore 2B/OF
Worth noting: “We’re expecting good things from this group, They have worked hard this offseason, and we have a lot of experience with several starters returning from last year’s Big Northern runners-up. We have good pitching, solid defense, and the girls can hit the ball hard. We’ve got a lot of utility players that we can throw in wherever we need to, and it’s going to be fun to watch this year. We’re ready to compete for a conference title.” – Coach Giddings
Sterling Golden Warriors
Coach: Donnie Dittmar (1st year)
Last year’s record: 15-7 (8-4 Western Big 6)
Top returning players: Lauren Jacobs, senior OF; Katie Dittmar, senior OF; Ellie Leigh, senior 3B; Sienna Stingley, junior P
Key newcomers: Mya Lira, freshman SS; Olivia Melcher, junior OF
Worth noting: “We have eight returning starters from last year’s regional championship team, and they’ll provide needed experience. Our team goals are to make a run at a conference championship, and hopefully make a deep run in the postseason.” – Coach Dittmar
West Carroll Thunder
Coach: Jerry Biederman (1st year)
Last year’s record: 3-20 (2-8 NUIC West)
Top returning players: Abbey Skiles, senior IF/OF; Kendal Asay, senior P/IF; Lacey Eissens, senior OF; Maddie Eppenstein, senior C/IF/P; Haylee McGinnis, senior IF/OF; Bella Smith, sophomore IF/OF
Key newcomers: Karissa Andrews, junior IF/OF; Addyson Hartman, sophomore P/IF/OF; Domynique Lego, sophomore P/IF/OF; Kyaria Kerkove, sophomore C/IF/OF; Emma Randecker, sophomore OF
Worth noting: “Our players have been focused and working vary hard in the preseason, and have been very responsive to coaching. We have great athletes – most of our players are three-sport athletes – and we have six players with valuable varsity experience from last year. The defense needs to make the routine and fundamental plays, and our offense will need a little time to adjust to varsity pitching. We’re not going to worry about wins and losses; we’re just focused on improving each game, and hopefully the wins will come with that improvement throughout the season.” – Coach Biederman